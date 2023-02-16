NYC Therapeutic Wellness Provides Expert Tips on How To Be More Intentional in 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Therapeutic Wellness recently released a new guide on being more intentional and how a more purpose-driven life can contribute to increased productivity and overall life satisfaction. This guide is designed to help individuals make decisions aligned with their values and achieve positive outcomes in their personal and professional lives.
The guide explains that "living life on autopilot" can contribute to boredom, disappointment, feelings of purposelessness, or being overwhelmed. Being intentional means ensuring every decision and action contributes toward one's goals and values.
The guide provides tips and exercises in the following areas:
1) Defining Values and Goals: The first step to being more intentional is to first identify one’s personal values and to document goals for the year.
2) Setting Boundaries and Limitations: Intentionality means being laser-focused on actions that push one closer to their goals – which includes creating boundaries and saying no to things that don't serve this purpose.
3) Removing Negative Influences: An important aspect of being intentional is to filter what one allows to influence them – which can include being selective about media, books, people, etc.
4) Practicing Reflection and Mindfulness: A key to being more intentional is taking to refocus and reflect each day, and periodically revisiting goals.
5) Maintaining Progress: Being intentional can be challenging. Stopping impulsivity, leaving room for relaxation, and setting realistic goals are essential for success.
The guide also encourages readers to reach out to a therapist for help if they are struggling with a mental health issue, self-control, fear or anxiety, and other factors that are getting in the way of an intentional, fulfilling life.
Professional help is available at NYC Therapeutic Wellness for individuals who are struggling to get what they want out of life. The mental health practice is located in Midtown Manhattan with therapists who specialize in many areas, including depression and anxiety, life transitions, dating and relationships, work fulfillment, anger management, and more. Visit the company website to learn more or schedule an appointment today.
Elisabeth Gulotta
The guide explains that "living life on autopilot" can contribute to boredom, disappointment, feelings of purposelessness, or being overwhelmed. Being intentional means ensuring every decision and action contributes toward one's goals and values.
The guide provides tips and exercises in the following areas:
1) Defining Values and Goals: The first step to being more intentional is to first identify one’s personal values and to document goals for the year.
2) Setting Boundaries and Limitations: Intentionality means being laser-focused on actions that push one closer to their goals – which includes creating boundaries and saying no to things that don't serve this purpose.
3) Removing Negative Influences: An important aspect of being intentional is to filter what one allows to influence them – which can include being selective about media, books, people, etc.
4) Practicing Reflection and Mindfulness: A key to being more intentional is taking to refocus and reflect each day, and periodically revisiting goals.
5) Maintaining Progress: Being intentional can be challenging. Stopping impulsivity, leaving room for relaxation, and setting realistic goals are essential for success.
The guide also encourages readers to reach out to a therapist for help if they are struggling with a mental health issue, self-control, fear or anxiety, and other factors that are getting in the way of an intentional, fulfilling life.
Professional help is available at NYC Therapeutic Wellness for individuals who are struggling to get what they want out of life. The mental health practice is located in Midtown Manhattan with therapists who specialize in many areas, including depression and anxiety, life transitions, dating and relationships, work fulfillment, anger management, and more. Visit the company website to learn more or schedule an appointment today.
Elisabeth Gulotta
NYC Therapeutic Wellness
+1 314-451-1440
email us here