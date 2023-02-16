HSI Launches EHS Essentials
HSI EHS Essentials is an out-of-the-box solution designed to help companies manage their incidents, audits, and more, in a digital, easy-to-use EHS platform
Customers who have moved off their old paper and spreadsheet processes to a digital EHS platform have had a dramatic decrease in incidents, as well as improved process and cost savings.”FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSI, a leader in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), compliance, and professional development training and software, announces the launch of its new EHS Essentials solution, designed to meet the growing demand for comprehensive, cost-effective EHS solutions.
— Jose Arcilla, President & COO of HSI
The HSI EHS Essentials solution provides businesses with a comprehensive range of EHS management tools, including tracking injuries, illnesses, near misses, vehicle accidents, property or environmental damage, JSAs, safety observations, and more. Geared towards small and medium sized businesses, but relevant to companies of any size, the out-of-the-box nature of EHS Essentials is designed to help businesses move away from paper, clipboards, and spreadsheets to better comply with complex, ever-changing EHS regulations, while also improving their overall EHS performance.
"We understand the challenges businesses face when it comes to managing environmental, health and safety risks," said Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "That's why we developed EHS Essentials, a one-stop-shop for all of a company's EHS needs. With our comprehensive range of services and deep expertise in EHS solutions, training content, and chemical management, we can help businesses navigate the growing complexity of the world of EHS regulations and improve their overall performance quickly."
EHS Essentials offers a variety of benefits to meet the specific needs of each business, including:
• Core EHS Process Management: The most-used workplace solutions including Incident Management, Audits and Inspections, Safety Observations, Job Safety Analysis (JSA), OSHA Recordkeeping (including 300, 300A, and 301 forms.)
• Speed of Implementation: Built on the full HSI EHS platform that allows complete configurability, this solution is designed for fast implementation and deployment, with pre-configured automations, standardized workflows and forms, and defined user access roles.
• Multiple Solutions in One Platform: HSI provides businesses with a comprehensive range of health and safety solutions in a single platform, including safety training and professional development within the HSI LMS, and an SDS/chemical management solution that can all be accessed and tracked in a single platform alongside other EHS needs.
• Reporting and Dashboards: Pre-built dashboards and reports provide a wide variety of incident information, such as the total number of incidents and the status of your incident investigations. TRIR (Total Recordable Incident Rate) and DART (Days Away, Restricted or Transferred) are both calculated, allowing companies to analyze trends with different types of visualizations, including bar charts, line graphs, and data tables in pre-configured dashboards.
According to the Verdantix 2022 global survey on EHS budgets, priorities and technology preferences, more than half of respondents consider EHS training to be a high priority over the next two years (https://www.verdantix.com/report/global-corporate-survey-2022-esg-sustainability-budgets-priorities-and-tech-preferences.) Organizations are looking to consolidate technologies and vendors for both cost savings and improved processes. HSI makes it possible to engage frontline workers in health and safety learning and development initiatives as part of a comprehensive EHS program. HSI has one of the largest single-source training content libraries for workplace safety and professional development, with more than 4,000 courses and a team of experts to support businesses throughout their EHS journey. EHS Essentials affords companies the ability to bundle their needs for EHS systems, employee training and development, and SDS/chemical management in a single platform.
"We believe that every business has the right to a safe and healthy workplace, and the responsibility to protect their workers," said Jose Arcilla, President and COO of HSI. "Companies who have moved off their old paper and spreadsheet processes to a digital EHS platform have had a dramatic decrease in incidents at their work sites, as well as improved process and cost savings. EHS Essentials, combined with our ability to provide online courses and SDS management in a single platform, is the perfect fit for businesses of all sizes looking to improve their EHS programs."
HSI EHS Essentials is immediately available and priced to be a low-cost entry for businesses looking to get started with tracking and improving their EHS programs, with the ability to grow as the business necessitates. For more information about EHS Essentials, please visit https://hsi.com/solutions/ehs-essentials.
With investments by Waud Capital Partners, HSI continues to invest in product growth and strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces safer and smarter, improving EHS and ESG functions, empowering employee development, and simplifying business compliance.
About HSI
HSI is your single-source partner for EHS, ESG, training, compliance, and professional development solutions. HSI provides integrated e-learning content, training solutions, and cloud-based software designed to enable your business to improve safety, operations, and employee development. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is a unique partner that offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions including an EHS and ESG platform, learning management, chemical/SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.
