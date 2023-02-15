Submit Release
Dallas Fire Watch: USPA Stands Ready Through Severe Thunderstorms

Due to severe thunderstorms, USPA Nationwide Security has deployed additional emergency Fire Watch Guards in Dallas.

— Daniel Manning, CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to severe weather conditions affecting fire suppression systems in Dallas, Texas, the USPA has deployed 20 emergency fire watch guards.

During our afternoon, Dan Manning, the firm's CEO, dispatched emergency fire guards across Texas, particularly in Dallas.

It is possible for violent thunderstorms to affect North Texas this evening, with the greatest risk of severe weather occurring north of I-20 and east of I-35. The main threat will be hail, but tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are also possible. There will be scattered coverage, and not everyone will be able to see thunderstorms or severe weather. After midnight, all storms will leave the area to the southeast.

Protecting U.S. businesses with fire watch services
USPA Nationwide Security provides Dallas Fire Watch Services on a 24-hour basis. Since USPA has been a member of the National Fire Prevention Association for many years, the CEO ensures that its fire guards are both licensed and insured. In addition, they are fire marshal approved in all 50 states. USPA is committed to providing highly rated fire watch guards. Read their reviews to find out why people choose USPA to protect their investments. Throughout its history, the company has rendered a variety of services to private clients, including traditional guarding and fire watch services in the United States as well as concierge-style bodyguard services to wealthy clients in areas such as the Maldives and St. Thomas. Forbes Magazine reported in 2020 that the company donates up to 50% of its profits to charity.

USPA Nationwide Security
