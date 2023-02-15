Tucson Festival of Books presents A Life Long Spiritual Walk as a Friend of Bill W. by Ellie Lorenz

Discovering Strength and Resilience: Ellie Lorenz’s A Life Long Spiritual Walk as a Friend of Bill W. at the Tucson Book Fair 2023

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucson, AZ— Authors Press is thrilled to return to University of Arizona as part of this year’s Tucson Book Fair held this coming March 4 and 5, 2023. Ellie Lorenz’s A Life Long Spiritual Walk as a Friend of Bill W.— a powerful and moving tribute to the author’s formative years and her native roots will be taking the center stage at the fair.

This moving memoir details the author’s journey through Alcoholics and Anonymous and the profound impact it has had on her life— and what helped shape her to become who she is today. From vulnerability to fulfillment, sorrow to joy, this work is a testament to the power of self-discovery, and the unwavering strength of faith and of the human spirit. With an upbringing rooted in the Blood tribe of Canada and the Blackfeet tribe of Montana, these all contribute to the woman she is as well as her unique perspective on the world. This memoir is the author showing her all and an intimate look at her personal growth and spiritual journey.

Ellie Lorenz is a proud graduate of California State University, Sacramento. She is the mother of 3 beautiful children, a grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren,

A Life Long Spiritual Walk as a Friend of Bill W. is a powerful and thought-provoking timely read that will resonate with anyone who has struggled with their own journey of self-discovery. Be inspired by the author’s strength and resilience by grabbing a copy of the book, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online book retailers.



A Life Long Spiritual Walk as a Friend of Bill W.

Written by Ellie Lorenz

