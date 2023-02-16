Sweet Party Celebrate Women Enjoy French Treats Creative Contest Wins Shopping
Love to Shop for Good...Come Use Your Creative Writing for Good, Participate in Contest Sweetest Entries Win Shopping #lovetoshopforgood #lovetopartyforgood #useyourvoiceforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls. #thesweetestgigs #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact is sponsoring The Sweetest Pre-Women's Day Party and creative contests to reward shopping.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "We create and sponsor fun fulfilling experiences for talented adults and kids that inspire positive values and make a lasting difference! Are you a sweet adult, don't have kids, but love to celebrate women join us to Party for Good (Good for You & Community Too)!"
It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Pre-Women's Day Party Ever for Kids, Moms, and Professionals who love to celebrate women.
Love to Shop for Good; kids (Elementary, Middle School, High School), moms, and professionals participate in creative writing contest that takes 10 minutes or less to complete.
The sweetest entries win $100 Love to Shop for Good Gift Cards (one for each respective school grade, that's 3 kid winners), and 1 for sweet creative adults (moms vs professionals).
Everyone that participates in creative writing contest receives a $10 gift card to enjoy the sweetest French Treats at Le Macaron on Montana Avenue.
To fulfill immediate gratification; winners will be chosen that day, by our secret judges at the party.
Special Drawing Contest for The Kiddos Too
Kids bring a drawing of a "woman they admire most" to earn The Sweetest French Treats (Macarons).
Sweet Party is on March 4th, 2023; 11am-12pm at Le Macaron in Santa Monica 'Come on time or you'll miss all the fun!'
Party Perfectly Designed for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and Elementary School Kids (accompanied by sweet parent).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "I want to personally thank; Sixtine and Vincent, co-owners of Le Macaron on Montana Avenue, in Santa Monica, for letting us host A Sweet Day in LA!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to shop for good and make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girl work programs, and local causes your care about, and enjoy the sweetest shopping rewards ever. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Launching Thanksgiving 2023, Sweet Community Gig a personal mentoring service teaching kids to lead passionately; by creating sweet events, experiences, and parties that are "Good for Them and The Community Too!" www.SweetCommunityGig.com
