World Child Cancer Proudly Announces Corporate Partnership with Love Your Melon

World Child Cancer and Love Your Melon

National Lifestyle Brand to Provide Monetary Grant in Support of the International Pediatric Organization’s Efforts to Improving Cancer Treatments

We have a tremendous mountain to climb to reach all the children who need our help. With increased financial assistance, we can close the equity gap in pediatric cancer care” — Dr. John van Doorninck

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Child Cancer, an international organization on a mission to improve pediatric cancer services worldwide, is pleased to announce its continued corporate partnership with Love Your Melon, a mission-driven outdoor and lifestyle brand dedicated to supporting children and their families in the fight against pediatric cancer. Through Love Your Melon's monetary grant, World Child Cancer (WCC) can continue to provide early cancer diagnosis and treatment for children in low-income countries. Love Your Melon supports non-profit organizations paving the way in groundbreaking research, therapeutic experiences, and support for children and families battling pediatric cancer.

Founded in 2007, WCC serves over a dozen programs across Africa, Asia, and Central America. With offices in Denver, London, and the Netherlands, World Child Cancer has assisted over 40,000 children in the past decade, intending to reach more than 100,000 children by 2025. Through monetary donations, the non-profit works with and hires medical practitioners, physicians, and clinicians who are committed to improving early diagnosis, treatment, and support for children with cancer, specifically for families in low-income countries.

"World Child Cancer is proud to collaborate with Love Your Melon, especially as we recognize International Childhood Cancer Day this month," said Dana Bryson, the Board Chair of World Child Cancer USA. International Childhood Cancer Day is a day of intention to express awareness for children and adolescents with cancer and honor the survivors.

Childhood cancer is survivable mainly in high-income countries where over 80% now survive, but in low-income areas, as few as 10% have that chance. This inequity is alarming to Dr. John van Doorninck, a pediatric oncologist at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver, and the Co-Chair of the World Child Cancer Global Medical Program Committee, "We have a tremendous mountain to climb to reach all the children who need our help. We have doctors ready to treat these children, and with increased financial assistance, we can close the equity gap in pediatric cancer care and allow these children to survive their disease and live a full life."

For more information on how to support World Child Cancer, including corporate partners, please reach out by visiting worldchildcancer.org/get-involved/ or email info@worldchildcancer.org.

About World Child Cancer

World Child Cancer is the leading global children's cancer charity seeking to address global inequalities in childhood cancer care. It improves early diagnosis, treatment, and family support for children with cancer and their families in low-income countries. Founded in 2007, the charity currently supports 13 programs across Africa, Asia, and Central America. World Child Cancer's international organization also has offices in the UK, the US, and the Netherlands. More information: https://worldchildcancer.org/.

About Love Your Melon

Love Your Melon is an outdoor and lifestyle brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer and supporting non-profit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller founded the company in 2012 while sophomores in college. To date, Love Your Melon has given over 254,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $9.8 million to fund pediatric cancer research, therapeutic experiences, and family support. More information on Love Your Melon can be found at loveyourmelon.com. Follow Love Your Melon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @loveyourmelon and on TikTok @loveyourmelonofficial.