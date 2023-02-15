President’s Day Weekend Rally: A New Nigeria Is POssible with Peter Obi
A New Nigeria is Possible with Peter ObiWASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, February 18th, 2023, from 12:00noon to 4:00pm EST, Nigerian-Americans and friends of Nigeria will come together in Washington DC for a massive rally to celebrate democracy, the potential for a new Nigeria, and to support the Presidential campaign of H.E. Peter Obi.
The rally, posted on Eventbrite, will take place at the Capitol Grounds, 100 E. Capitol Street, N.E. in Washington D.C., and will feature prayer for the country, music, special speakers, and a chance to learn more and support the Peter Obi (PO) Movement and the 2023 presidential elections.
The Peter Obi Support Group of the DMV (POSGDMV) aims to use the rally as an opportunity for Nigerians, the Diaspora, and friends of Nigeria to come together to advocate for a peaceful election and support the cause of a new Nigeria and the potential of its people. The rally aims to send a strong message to the current administration and ruling party, as well as the opposition party, to ensure free and fair elections and to warn against any rigging or political violence. Attendees of the rally will also have the opportunity to learn more about the incredible PO Movement. #POssible2023
The event is free and open to the public, so all are welcome for an afternoon of fun, music, and inspiration. For more information about the rally or the Presidential campaign of H.E. Peter Obi, please visit the website www.posgdmv.com or email posgdmv@gmail.com. The rally is organized by POSGDMV in collaboration with Diasporas for Good Governance.
Sharrarne Morton
Morton Media
+1 240-463-6915
shar@sharrarnemorton.com
