A New Year, a New Opportunity at SCI: True to Texas Grants Set to Make a Comeback
SCI is thrilled to offer career training programs for the future Texans want by offering the True to Texas Grant (TTG) program.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern Careers Institute is excited to announce its TRUEtoTEXAS grant offerings, which will provide students in Texas with up to $4,500 in financial support for career training. The TRUEtoTEXAS grant programs are designed to help qualifying Texans achieve financial independence and reduce their student loan debt by providing them with access to career training for in-demand jobs.
SCI is committed to helping Texans achieve their career goals, and the TRUEtoTEXAS grant programs are an extension of this commitment. The TRUEtoTEXAS grant provides funding for job training programs at SCI facilities across Texas. SCI has been a leader in career training for over 60 years, with eight campuses throughout Texas as well as online education to serve students in the Lone Star State.
TRUEtoTEXAS grants are available to students who want to pursue vocational training programs at SCI. These grants are intended to make education affordable by covering tuition fees and other cost-of-living expenses for students who demonstrate financial need. Students can expect eleven different grant offerings this year, ranging from $3800 for Financial Literacy Training Grant up to $4,500 for True To Texas Grant.
It's important to note that Welding, Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator and Automotive Apprenticeship are ineligible for both the Financial Literacy or Need Based Grant. Cosmetology Operator students may be considered for the Needs Based Grant but are ineligible for the Financial Literacy Grant. The Financial Literacy Grant is designed to work in conjunction with other funding sources including federal grants.
With this investment—and a continued commitment to education—SCI can continue giving back to the state of Texas.
About the Company:
The Southern Careers Institute is an accredited, private career, and technical education institution located in Texas. SCI offers a wide variety of online programs in addition to the in-person classes they have available on their eight campuses. SCI provides high-quality, hands-on training programs to build technical and soft skills. They empower individuals by helping them acquire the competencies needed to enter rewarding careers and become successful members of their communities. SCI has provided students with employer-tailored programs in business, beauty, medical, technology, and other skilled trades for over 60 years. SCI specializes in creating a new standard of higher education by helping students gain the skills and insight necessary to help them build successful careers.
Southern Careers Institute Marketing
Southern Careers Institute
+1 833-724–8392
marketing@scitexas.com