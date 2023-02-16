Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories Study Guide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories Study Guide is designed for children, homeschoolers, and ESL learners who will improve their reading skills with easy-to-follow activities for each story. They will achieve improved literacy with the prediction, vocabulary, comprehension, main idea, explicit and implicit reasoning exercises. The extension activity will spark your child’s creativity. Get started now to become a better reader today!
“Excited to be giving your books away to family for gifts this year. Great idea to have stories on Kindle and audiobook too!” - Marina
This study guide is intended to be used with the companion reader, Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories. Together they will build your child’s reading skills. Your child's testimony of the Book of Mormon will deepen while they strengthen their reading skills. Your child will get to know the Book of Mormon characters so much better by writing journal entries as a character. They will have fun creating their own poems, songs, and word searches. This creative reading skills approach gives your child the spark they need to identify, share, and treasure the many testimonies found in the Book of Mormon. Both the study guide and reader are now available on Amazon.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush is a veteran school teacher, reading specialist, and blog writer with a master’s degree in reading. Faith is a published author of three other books in her Learning to Read series. Faith, together with her family, likes animals, good movies, visiting unique places, trying new foods, and sports.
For free educational resources, visit us at ChristiansForever.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
ISBN 978-1-7340186-4-6 (print)
ISBN 978-1-7340186-5-3 (ebook)
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush
