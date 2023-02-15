Fintech CUSO, Changed Expands to Auto, Personal, and Mortgage Debt Repayment

Submit Release
Changed

Changed, the innovative fintech company that helps members pay off their student loans faster has announced today that it is expanding to include all debts.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changed, the innovative fintech company that helps members pay off their student loans faster, has announced today that it is expanding its services to include mortgage loans, auto loans, personal loans, and credit score tracking.

Since its launch in 2018, Changed has focused on helping its members tackle student loan debt through personalized advice, increased transparency, and actionable debt repayment steps. With this new expansion, Changed is expanding its mission to help individuals achieve financial freedom across multiple areas of their lives.

The new features will be available to all members, allowing them to track and payoff their mortgage, auto loans, personal loans, and credit scores in one centralized location. Members will also receive personalized recommendations on how to optimize their payment schedules and lower interest rates, helping them pay off their debt more efficiently.

"We're thrilled to expand our services to more debt types and follow our mission to help people build a better relationship with debt," said Nick Sky, CEO of Changed. "Our new features will enable our members to take control of their finances and make informed decisions about their financial future."

Changed has been recognized as a leading fintech company in the student loan industry, helping members pay off their student loans up to 40% faster than they would on their own and save thousands in interest costs. With this expansion, Changed aims to make financial freedom accessible to everyone.

About Changed

Changed is a Mark Cuban and Shark Tank backed fintech company that helps individuals pay off their debt faster. Through personalized advice and budget-friendly savings, Changed automates actionable steps to debt freedom. Changed has helped its members pay off over $50 million in debt. With its new features, Changed is expanding its mission to help individuals achieve financial freedom across multiple areas of their lives.

