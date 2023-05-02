Concora and Cosmo Cabinets: A Partnership for Seamless Product Specification
Cosmo Cabinets partners with Concora to modernize product specification, offering a seamless digital experience for high-quality euro-style frameless cabinets
Our cutting-edge frameless cabinets, paired with Concora's Design Tools, will revolutionize the way AECs specify and source products, saving time and streamlining the process.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora is proud to partner with Georgia-based Cosmo Cabinets, the leading manufacturer of 100% USA made full access frameless kitchen and bath cabinets in the Southeast USA region.
Cosmo Cabinets, founded in 2017, has quickly become a go-to provider of modern euro-style frameless cabinets for many new multi-family, senior living, student housing, military, and track developments.
By partnering with Concora, Cosmo Cabinets is able to offer AECs a more efficient way to specify their products early on in the building process. AECs have access to all product technical documentation, Revitt files, and information in one centralized location. The time-saving features, such as download, compare, project saves, and submittal generation, make the product specification process a breeze.
"One of the major benefits of specifying Cosmo Cabinets is their commitment to producing modern, high-quality cabinets, built to last by skilled craftspeople. As an Atlanta resident, I'm excited to be working with a Georgia-based manufacturer of cabinetry," said Eric Snyder, CEO of Concora.
"At Cosmo Cabinets, we're thrilled to partner with Concora in bringing our products to architects, engineers, and contractors in a seamless digital experience. Our cutting-edge frameless cabinets, paired with Concora's Design Tools, will revolutionize the way AECs specify and source products, saving time and streamlining the process." Said Umaesh Khaitan, CEO and Founder of Cosmo Cabinets.
Architects play a crucial role in the construction industry, and Cosmo Cabinets is dedicated to providing them with the tools they need to bring their visions to life. By partnering with Concora, Cosmo Cabinets is able to offer architects a streamlined, digital experience that simplifies the product specification process. This allows architects to focus on what they do best: designing amazing buildings that meet the needs of their clients. With Cosmo Cabinets' products and Concora's Design Tools, architects can be confident that they are providing their clients with the best possible solutions for their kitchen and bath cabinetry needs.
The company's mission is to provide the most modern, high-quality cabinets on the market. Cosmo Cabinets uses only the finest materials and employs skilled craftspeople who take pride in their work. As a result, their cabinets are built to last, making them an excellent investment for builders, developers, and homeowners alike.
Through the access to valuable insights and leads provided by Concora Spec, Cosmo Cabinets' sales and marketing teams can tap into new markets in the multi-family and commercial sectors. It provides a seamless, digital experience for specifying high-quality, modern euro-style frameless cabinets that are built to last. By using Cosmo Cabinets' products early on in the building process, AECs can streamline their workflows, minimize delays, and deliver exceptional results that meet the needs and expectations of their clients.
About Concora:
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora Spec, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com.
About Cosmo Cabinets:
Cosmo Cabinets is a full-service kitchen and bath solution provider for multi-family, senior living, student housing, and track homes. With the office located in Atlanta, GA, and the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Eatonton, GA, Cosmo Cabinets is focused on providing high-quality full access frameless kitchen and bath cabinets.
Cosmo Cabinets is a recipient of the Inc 5000 list award for 2022 as one of North America's fastest growing companies, with 227% growth.
Their cabinets are designed to stand up to the rigors of everyday use and are available in a variety of finishes, styles, and materials.
Learn more about Cosmo Cabinets at http://www.cosmocabinets.com
