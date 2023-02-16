Corcoran Icon Properties’ DiMaggio Betta Group Lists Architecturally-Significant Berkeley Residence

Architecturally-significant Berkeley residence at 688 Alvarado Road

Corcoran Icon Properties’ The DiMaggio Betta Group has listed the impressive Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired residence at 688 Alvarado Road in Claremont Hills

Each room, each detail, each view all combine to create a totally gorgeous residence.” — Debbi DiMaggio

The home sits on a .45-acre site near the Claremont Resort with three en-suite bedrooms plus a home office/guest room and a 750+ bottle, climate-controlled wine cellar.

The upper level showcases beautiful public rooms ideal for indoor-outdoor entertaining and boasts two exterior terraces, as well as refinished hardwood floors throughout the upper-level that includes the primary en-suite. The dramatic living room features an Origami-folded ceiling motif, copper accents and up-lighting. The dining room offers sparkling views of the bridges and downtown with sliding doors leading to a front terrace and a picture window, perfectly framing this magnificent scene. A cozy sitting area, also with majestic views, is adjacent to the kitchen with its stainless appliances, quartz and butcher block counters, plus ample storage space. The expansive landscaped grounds include mature trees and mostly native, drought-tolerant plantings with drip irrigation.

The 2700+ sq. ft. home, designed by iconic architect Donald K. Olsen, was built in 1964 and is an excellent symbol of his signature style. Much of the Bay Area’s architecture is characterized by its own referential Bay Region style, while Olsen’s work was defined by a sleek aesthetic as seen in his personal residence in Berkeley (known as the Donald and Helen Olsen House).

The Alvarado Road home was subsequently and extensively remodeled by renowned, Russian-born architect Marcel Sedletzky, who added his unmistakable flair for modern European architecture.

Claremont Hills is known as one of the best places to live in California with its large homes, nearby restaurants, parks and above-average public schools. Within close proximity to the Elmwood District, UC Berkeley and the Eucalyptus Path, the location is a prime one.

“This amazing home must truly be seen to be appreciated. Its strong modern lines make it a unique and elegant property set apart from the others,” remarked Debbi DiMaggio. “Each room, each detail, each view all combine to create a totally gorgeous residence.”

The property is listed for $2,950,000. An open house is scheduled for Sunday, February 19, from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The DiMaggio Betta Group is available at 510.414.6777 or

debbi.dimaggio@corcoranicon.com.

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 900-plus professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.