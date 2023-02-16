TLG Peterbilt Named North American Dealer Group of the Year
Peterbilt Dealer Group of the Year recognition is presented to the dealership group that best represents Peterbilt's commitment to class and customer uptime.
This would not have been possible without the combined efforts of our great team of men and women who are committed to doing the right thing for our customers each and every day.”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peterbilt Motors Company named TLG Peterbilt as the 2022 North American Dealer Group of the Year at its annual dealer meeting held in Carlsbad, California, last week. It is the highest honor a Peterbilt dealer can receive. This is the seventh Dealer Group of the Year win for TLG, adding it to their awards in 2019, 2015, 2009, 2006, 2003 and 1998. The Larson Group (TLG) Peterbilt is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and operates 25 locations across eight states.
— Glenn Larson, President & CEO
Dealer groups awarded this prestigious honor best represent Peterbilt’s commitment to class and score the highest in Peterbilt’s rigorous Standards of Excellence program. In addition to being recognized as the top performing dealer group in 2022, TLG also received Best-In-Class Dealer Group, Red Oval Dealer Group of the Year and eCommerce Dealer Group of the Year, and 13 TLG Peterbilt locations were recognized with Platinum Oval awards, more than any other dealer in the Peterbilt network.
“I am honored that TLG was awarded Dealer of the Year for the seventh time,” said Glenn Larson, President & CEO. “This would not have been possible without the combined efforts of our great team of men and women who are committed to doing the right thing for our customers each and every day. “
Founded in 1987 by Glenn and his father Claire Larson, 2022 also saw TLG celebrating its 35th anniversary. In addition to recognizing TLG Peterbilt for its commitment to excellence and customer uptime, Peterbilt also presented a special award to commemorate TLG’s 35 years as a Peterbilt dealer.
He said, “Earning this honor for the seventh time in our company’s history can be attributed to our never-ending commitment to our values and building meaningful relationships that remain as strong as they were when we began 35 years ago.”
About The Larson Group
Celebrating their 35th anniversary in 2022, The Larson Group has provided award-winning Peterbilt service as well as exceptional quality trucks and parts across the Midwest and Southeast since 1987. TLG has built teams of qualified, highly trained professionals to provide customers with the best service for their commercial transportation needs at 25 facilities from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean.
For more information about The Larson Group’s growing dealership locations or to experience the company’s exemplary customer service first-hand, call 417.865.5355, visit https:// www.TLGtrucks.com, or contact Marketing Manager Heather Caldwell at hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com.
