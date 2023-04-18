Latest ENERGY STAR Certification Course Now Available for Energy Code Officials for Continuing Education Credits
ENERGY STAR certification is required for single family and multifamily residential buildings in order to get large rebates and tax credits. CEUs now available.
The series of classes that have been offered are superior to any I have attended prior in my career. You are a dominant force of information and delivery!”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As more states and cities adopt the 2021 energy code the need for nationally available online training for programs like ENERGY STAR has greatly increased. The EnergySmart Institute has won awards for producing excellent certification courses that are in an online and on-demand format. The ICC has recognized this excellence by approving continuing education units for these EnergySmart Institute courses. This training is always available and allows students or professionals to take the course on their schedule.
— Janet Smalter, City of Lawrence KS Plans Examiner
Third party verification is a central component of the ENERGY STAR Certified Single-Family New Homes or ENERGY STAR Multifamily New Construction programs which gives homebuyers and renters confidence that their new residences are energy efficient. An energy efficient single family or multifamily residence provides a buffer against the escalating cost of conventional fuels because the less energy you use the less price jumps will affect you and your wallet.
Tax credits have been introduced that provide large incentives to build using ENERGY STAR certification, as much as $5,000 per apartment unit or home.
The International Code Council (ICC) is the largest international association of building safety professionals. The ICC is also the leading global source of model codes and standards, along with building safety solutions. One of ICC’s offerings is training and education focusing on construction. This training covers many topics, including: codes, standards, and guidelines, as well as building materials, products, and methods. This training is provided the EnergySmart Institute as an ICC Preferred Provider Program. While much of this training focuses on codes and code changes, ICC-approved education providers are often also experts in other related fields. These experts are valuable contacts and resources for building safety professionals.
So much has been happening in the field of energy efficient building, that this area has been a focus of many above code construction programs. Energy efficient building is a fast-moving field, and programs about it have been expanding in scope and usage so much that code officials and field verifiers have found themselves needing to learn the nuts and bolts of these programs to be effective in their work. Foundational construction courses are vital to all building and renovation projects.
The ICC is keeping up with these advances by approving the EnergySmart Institute ENERGY STAR verification training for continuing education units. The majority of code officials will not be performing verification inspections for the program, but gaining an understanding of the program requirements and how they relate to building codes can inform their work in enforcing building codes.
The importance of energy efficiency has been validated by the ICC, which approved ENERGY STAR single-family and multi-family construction verification training for code credit. Each of these courses is 18 hours long and the EnergySmart Institute ENERGY STAR have been approved for 1.8 continuing education units by the ICC. Code officials can now learn more about the ENERGY STAR program while obtaining continuing education as required by their profession.
