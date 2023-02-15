Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s LEAD FROM BEHIND Initiative Wins Gold in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards

As the largest nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, the Alliance’s mission is to end this disease in our lifetime.

Alliance Honored for Best National Awareness Campaign and Best in Special Projects for Health

It is an honor to be recognized by the Anthem Awards for a campaign that we are truly passionate about.” — Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) announced today that its LEAD FROM BEHIND awareness initiative, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has been named a two-time Gold winner for Best National Awareness Campaign and Best in Special Projects for Health in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. The Anthem Awards program was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 2nd Annual competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.The Alliance launched the LEAD FROM BEHIND initiative to encourage Americans to get screened for colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in America, yet it’s highly preventable. The most effective way to prevent it — a colonoscopy — is something people don’t want to talk about, let alone do. In 2021 the age to get your first colonoscopy was lowered from 50 to 45, paving the way for 20 million more Americans to get checked. To help raise awareness, break the stigma, get people talking and break into the cultural zeitgeist, Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney, who both turned 45 in 2022, shared their colonoscopy experiences in a short documentary. LEAD FROM BEHIND helped educate Americans that “Colon Cancer is The Preventable Cancer,” and encouraged screening at age 45 to save lives.“It is an honor to be recognized by the Anthem Awards for a campaign that we are truly passionate about,” says Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “As the largest nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, the Alliance’s mission is to end this disease in our lifetime. We’re hopeful that award-winning awareness initiatives like LEAD FROM BEHIND will continue to bring us closer to that goal.”“Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture,” says Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti. “The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the 2nd Annual Awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine, to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus.”Winners for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the Winners Celebration on February 27 in New York City. Winners for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the Winners Celebration on February 27 in New York City. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org About The Anthem Awards:Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. LEAD FROM BEHIND short documentary featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney