Guide developed by researchers at Stockholm Environment Institute plays key role in IKEA’s sustainability and climate report, adding air pollution for the first time

The report included data for IKEA’s air pollution emissions, which followed methods outlined in A Practical Guide For Business: Air Pollutant Emission Assessment .

The guide, which was developed by SEI in a project funded by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition and Inter IKEA Group , enables private sector companies to estimate the air pollution emissions along their value chains and put in place relevant strategies and mitigation actions.

The guide was launched at COP27 and is endorsed by the ‘Alliance for Clean Air’ of the World Economic Forum .

It is currently being applied by the 16 companies of the Alliance to quantify their value chain air pollutant emissions from key sectors, including electricity generation, transport, industrial processes, agriculture and waste.

In follow-up work, SEI is developing methods to estimate future air pollution emissions and the impact of different mitigation strategies.

Johan C.I. Kuylenstierna, Research Leader at SEI at York said: “We are delighted to see the inclusion of air pollution emissions in IKEA’s sustainability report, where they have followed the methods provided in the guide developed by the SEI team.