GETHAIRMD™ AND DR. JASON POZNER ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OFFERING HAIR LOSS TREATMENTS TO PATIENTS
Sanctuary Medical Center, led by world-renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Pozner, has added a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments
Sanctuary Medical Center has been successfully helping patients meet their aesthetic goals for years and have decided that non-surgical hair loss/regrowth was the next logical extension of services”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanctuary Medical Center, led by world-renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jason Pozner, today announced that in conjunction with GetHairMD™, it has added a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments to its robust service offerings.
— Jason Pozner, MD
With this partnership, Dr. Pozner joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ offers a one-stop shop for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“Sanctuary Medical Center has been successfully helping patients meet their aesthetic goals with world-class minimally invasive treatment options for years. We have decided that non-surgical hair loss/regrowth was the next logical extension of services to better serve the needs of our loyal patients,” said Dr. Pozner, MD. “GetHairMD’s full suite of safe and effective clinically-proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option to meet their needs.”
“We are so pleased to be partnering with Dr. Pozner and Sanctuary Medical Center to bring our proven hair loss/regrowth treatments to patients in Boca Raton and the surrounding areas” said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD™ CEO, “Dr. Pozner and the fantastic team at Sanctuary Medical can now offer these breakthrough, proven hair loss solutions to their patients to solve what has become a growing issue for both men and women of all ages.”
About Sanctuary Medical Center and Dr. Pozner:
Sanctuary Medical Center is the number one medical spa in Boca Raton. Sanctuary’s full suite of services are provided by highly qualified medical professionals and respected industry veterans, including plastic surgeons, dermatologists, Physician Assistants, and aestheticians.
Bursting with cutting-edge technology, Sanctuary Medical is the home to the widest array of lasers in the southeast region. Patients can trust that Sanctuary’s lasers and treatment options are the most effective and advanced on the market.
Medical Director, Dr. Jason Pozner is a highly respected authority on both surgical and non-invasive plastic surgery techniques. Dr. Pozner is widely experienced in the latest and most effective cosmetic procedures.
To book an appointment or a free consultation, call 561.234.4026 or visit the website at www.sanctuarymedical.com. Also follow us on Instagram and Facebook to see the latest advancements in the field of aesthetics.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, TX to 14 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.GetHairMD.com.
