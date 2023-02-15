InventHelp Inventor Develops Transport Accessory for Multiple Fishing Rods (CNC-907)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide owners of light trucks with a convenient and effective means of carrying and organizing up to ten fishing rods," said an inventor, from Kings Mountain, N.C., "so I invented the GRIGG RIG. My design enables the gear to be carried in a neat and organized manner."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient carrier for transporting multiple fishing rods atop a SUV or van. In doing so, it ensures that poles are straight, secure, and separated at the rooftop. As a result, it prevents multiple fishing poles from becoming tangled or damaged and it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a sturdy, lightweight and weatherproof design that is easy to use and carry so it is ideal for anglers and campers who often fish in large groups.

