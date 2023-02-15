Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Transport Accessory for Multiple Fishing Rods (CNC-907)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide owners of light trucks with a convenient and effective means of carrying and organizing up to ten fishing rods," said an inventor, from Kings Mountain, N.C., "so I invented the GRIGG RIG. My design enables the gear to be carried in a neat and organized manner."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient carrier for transporting multiple fishing rods atop a SUV or van. In doing so, it ensures that poles are straight, secure, and separated at the rooftop. As a result, it prevents multiple fishing poles from becoming tangled or damaged and it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a sturdy, lightweight and weatherproof design that is easy to use and carry so it is ideal for anglers and campers who often fish in large groups.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-907, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

