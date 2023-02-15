Warmer Home UK Reports Surge Of People Applying For Free Central Heating Grants

The start of 2023 has witnessed an influx of applications for free central heating grants which are provided by the UK government's ECO (Energy Obligation Scheme). Currently, a considerable number of UK residents are entitled to a fully fitted free central heating system, including boiler and smart controls. The problem is, most don't realise they're eligible.

Warmer Home UK reported that the colder weather this winter has resulted in a rise of applications. Other contributing factors include a general increased awareness of available grants as opposed to last year.

The roll out of this year scheme see's certain measures relaxed, opening up various areas for more heating grants availability.

The general rule of thumb for grant eligibility, is that the house or property must not have had central heating before, and there must be a member of the property receiving a benefit. 2023 see's an adjustment to certain areas which now allow the Flex grant scheme allowing residents to take advantage of free central heating grants who aren't on a benefit - this means that there is only one requirement that their house must not have had central heating fitted.

Warmer Home UK is the country's leading service that arranges central heating governments grants, and a simple five minute application on their website will reveal if you qualify for a heating grant. If you're eligible, Warmer Home UK will take care of every aspect of the fitting and installation to your property.

So why does it sound too good to be true? The ECO scheme is a government initiative to cut the carbon footprint, and also combat fuel poverty. The funding comes from the energy companies, and is a wide operation to reduce emissions. All central heating grants received are fully funded, and do not need to be repaid.

