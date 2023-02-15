Inszone Insurance Services Acquires David Tennant Insurance Agency

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of David Tennant Insurance Agency.

Founded in 2002, David Tennant Insurance was named after its founder Dave Tennant. A seasoned insurance professional, Dave Tennant started his insurance journey in 1982 at his father's Lake Tahoe agency, where he stayed until 1986 when his father sold his company. After working at another agency for a period of time, Dave made the choice to open his own agency to have the freedom and control over the products he offered, how to manage client relationships, and focus on what was best for his customers rather than trying to meet company quotas. Dave takes pride in the client relationships he has fostered; some of his clients have been with him for decades, establishing not only a professional but a personal relationship.

Dave was a member of his local rotary club for 25 years, serving as president in 2016/2017 and continues to be very active within his community.

"The acquisition of David Tennant Insurance Agency will make a great addition to the Inszone family," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "This acquisition is an essential step on our continued journey to providing more options and enhanced service to customers in California."

Inszone Insurance plans to continue to broaden its national footprint in 2023, and pursue a steady growth trajectory, with a number of important transactions to be completed and announced in the upcoming months.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 38 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005750/en/