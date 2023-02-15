Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,040 in the last 365 days.

Inszone Insurance Services Acquires David Tennant Insurance Agency

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of David Tennant Insurance Agency.

Founded in 2002, David Tennant Insurance was named after its founder Dave Tennant. A seasoned insurance professional, Dave Tennant started his insurance journey in 1982 at his father's Lake Tahoe agency, where he stayed until 1986 when his father sold his company. After working at another agency for a period of time, Dave made the choice to open his own agency to have the freedom and control over the products he offered, how to manage client relationships, and focus on what was best for his customers rather than trying to meet company quotas. Dave takes pride in the client relationships he has fostered; some of his clients have been with him for decades, establishing not only a professional but a personal relationship.

Dave was a member of his local rotary club for 25 years, serving as president in 2016/2017 and continues to be very active within his community.

"The acquisition of David Tennant Insurance Agency will make a great addition to the Inszone family," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "This acquisition is an essential step on our continued journey to providing more options and enhanced service to customers in California."

Inszone Insurance plans to continue to broaden its national footprint in 2023, and pursue a steady growth trajectory, with a number of important transactions to be completed and announced in the upcoming months.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 38 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005750/en/

You just read:

Inszone Insurance Services Acquires David Tennant Insurance Agency

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.