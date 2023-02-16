RAPPER LAST DAYS KICKS OFF 2023 WITH NEW ALBUM “BOSTON BOY 2” + “TYPICAL WH’RE (DIOR)” VISUAL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rap sensation Last Days has officially shared his first album and visual of the new year Boston Boys 2 out now on all streaming platforms. The 12-track album tells a vivid story of one wild Boston boy's life. The first single released off the album, “TYPICAL WH’RE (DIOR)”, which was released last month sets the tone for a host of astonishing tracks. The visuals for the single unfold on the classic streets of Miami. Last Days tells the story of love gone sour and how fake love can complicate things. Each song captures an eventful storyline from the rapper’s hot boy lifestyle. Boston Boy 2 will give listeners grit, pain, and love.
Boston Boy 2 follows the release of Boston Boy, which is the first project of Last Days’ Boston Boy Trilogy. Boston Boy is available for streaming and download HERE. Last Days is also recognized for many of his past projects that included tracks such as “What You Into (Feat.Benny The Butcher),” “Life Is What You Make It (Feat. Trap Jefe & Fuego Base),” “Tradition, (Feat. Benny The Butcher)“ “Got It All”.
ABOUT LAST DAYS:
Boston Native Last Days is next in line to bear the torch for Dorchester city. Last Days music captivates the stories of his come-up, challenges, and his fast-paced lifestyle. Staying true to the iconic Hip-Hop sound Last Days demonstrate his ability to write meaningful music and share the experiences of the streets he was raised on.
Last Days began gaining traction with the release of his album “Rose Gold Don” which includes his popular single “What You Into” featuring renowned lyricist Benny The Butcher. Since then Last Days has released a barrage of good tunes. Things continue to be going extremely well for the Boston rapper over the past years. He also receive an important co-sign, when he joined Benny The Butcher and GRISELDA on the 'Plug l Met' and WWCD tour. Performing some of his hit singles such as, “Tradition” ft Benny The Butcher, “Life Is What You Make It” ft Trap Jefe and Fuego Base, What You Into” ft Benny The Butcher, and “Got It All” ft Fuego Base.
Last Days is set to release the second album of his 3-part trilogy, “Boston Boy 2”. The album is laced with 12 powerful tracks that are a reflection of Last’s vulnerability, charismatic style, and witty wordplay. Typical Wh’re (DIOR) was the first single of dropped off the album.
Last Days is a true hidden gem on the East Coast. He continues to build solid fan bases across the globe. As of right now, it looks like Last Days is ready to make some noise in mainstream hip-hop.
Frances Handy
LAST DAYS -Typical Whore (Dior)