Nissan COO, Minerals Execs to Speak at Upcoming SAFE Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today SAFE and the Electrification Coalition announced an updated list of distinguished U.S. and international business and government leaders who will participate in the upcoming SAFE Summit: A Pathway to Electrification From Minerals to Market. The summit will be held on March 28 -29, 2023 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.
“Localizing the manufacturing of more electric vehicles in the United States, along with greater localized sourcing of parts and materials, will not just help reduce our emissions footprint. It will make our business stronger and more sustainable,” said Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Nissan Motor Company. “As we invest to bring more electrified vehicles to market, it is critical that we all work together to ensure that all actions - from product development to policy making - are focused on driving meaningful consumer acceptance and adoption.”
Mr. Gupta joins other senior executives representing critical elements of the electric vehicle supply chain:
• Gerard Barron, Chair and CEO, The Metals Company
• Jonathan Evans, President and CEO, Lithium Americas
• Ajay Kochhar, President and CEO, Li-Cycle
• Celina Mikolajczak, Chief Battery Technology Officer, Lyten
• Tyler Mitchelson, Senior Vice President, Copper Growth, Teck Resources
Confirmed U.S. and allied government leaders include:
• Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou, Member of the European Parliament, Greece
• John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation
• Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan, Canada
• Nohara Satoshi, Director-General, Commerce and Information Policy, METI, Japan
More than 40 high-level speakers from the public and private sectors have confirmed their participation so far. Other speakers and sponsors will be announced regularly in the coming weeks.
To register and see a full list of speakers and sponsors go to www.SafeSummit.org
The SAFE Summit aims to seize the historical moment provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The two days of remarks, hosted interviews, panel discussions, and engagements will offer practical next solutions that will, in collaboration with U.S. allies and partners, build out robust and reliable supply chains and supporting infrastructure for the mass adoption of EVs and the broader energy transition.
About SAFE
SAFE is a non-partisan, non-profit policy thought leadership organization dedicated to accelerating the real-world deployment of secure, resilient, and sustainable transportation and energy solutions – including supply chains and infrastructure – for the United States and its partners and allies. www.secureenergy.org
About Electrification Coalition
The Electrification Coalition develops and implements a broad set of strategies to facilitate widespread adoption of electric vehicles.
www.electrificationcoalition.org
SAFE Summit Press
“Localizing the manufacturing of more electric vehicles in the United States, along with greater localized sourcing of parts and materials, will not just help reduce our emissions footprint. It will make our business stronger and more sustainable,” said Ashwani Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Nissan Motor Company. “As we invest to bring more electrified vehicles to market, it is critical that we all work together to ensure that all actions - from product development to policy making - are focused on driving meaningful consumer acceptance and adoption.”
Mr. Gupta joins other senior executives representing critical elements of the electric vehicle supply chain:
• Gerard Barron, Chair and CEO, The Metals Company
• Jonathan Evans, President and CEO, Lithium Americas
• Ajay Kochhar, President and CEO, Li-Cycle
• Celina Mikolajczak, Chief Battery Technology Officer, Lyten
• Tyler Mitchelson, Senior Vice President, Copper Growth, Teck Resources
Confirmed U.S. and allied government leaders include:
• Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou, Member of the European Parliament, Greece
• John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation
• Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan, Canada
• Nohara Satoshi, Director-General, Commerce and Information Policy, METI, Japan
More than 40 high-level speakers from the public and private sectors have confirmed their participation so far. Other speakers and sponsors will be announced regularly in the coming weeks.
To register and see a full list of speakers and sponsors go to www.SafeSummit.org
The SAFE Summit aims to seize the historical moment provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The two days of remarks, hosted interviews, panel discussions, and engagements will offer practical next solutions that will, in collaboration with U.S. allies and partners, build out robust and reliable supply chains and supporting infrastructure for the mass adoption of EVs and the broader energy transition.
About SAFE
SAFE is a non-partisan, non-profit policy thought leadership organization dedicated to accelerating the real-world deployment of secure, resilient, and sustainable transportation and energy solutions – including supply chains and infrastructure – for the United States and its partners and allies. www.secureenergy.org
About Electrification Coalition
The Electrification Coalition develops and implements a broad set of strategies to facilitate widespread adoption of electric vehicles.
www.electrificationcoalition.org
SAFE Summit Press
SAFE
+1 202-461-2360
summitpress@secureenergy.org