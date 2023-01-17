SAFE Summit To Address EV Supply Chains And Infrastructure
IRA Bill Provides Opportunity To Reindustrialize for Energy TransitionWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior business leaders from the world’s leading automobile, mining, and transportation corporations as well as White House and senior government officials are scheduled to headline the SAFE Summit: A Pathway to Electrification from Minerals to Market, on March 28-29, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
The summit aims to seize the historical moment provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The two-day event, co-hosted by SAFE and the Electrification Coalition, will offer practical next solutions that will, in collaboration with U.S. allies and partners, build out robust and reliable supply chains and supporting infrastructure for the mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the broader energy transition.
John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation will address the summit on the Biden Administration’s agenda and priorities; as will Jigar Shah, Director of the Loan Programs Office at the Department of Energy.
Top-tiered sponsors and speakers include FedEx Chairman Frederick W. Smith, Nissan Motor Company, and Teck Resources Limited CEO Jonathan Price. Additional SAFE Summit sponsors include Lithium Americas, Lyten, The Metals Company (TMC), and DLT Labs. Other summit sponsors and speakers will be announced as they are confirmed in the coming weeks.
Since its founding, SAFE (formerly "Securing America’s Future Energy") has worked to end America’s overreliance on oil for transportation by advancing alternative technologies and reindustrialization policies that secure supply chains for materials and components critical to our electrified future. SAFE’s sister organization, the Electrification Coalition complements this mission by driving actions and policies to electrify on-road vehicles.
"When it comes to building secure, reliable and diverse supply chains for America’s transportation sectors – and avoiding perilous new dependencies – it is long past time to get beyond the why of achieving these goals and to move ahead with the how," said Robbie Diamond, Founder and CEO of SAFE and the Electrification Coalition in a joint statement with SAFE Chairman Admiral Dennis Blair, former U.S. Director of National Intelligence.
"Businesses and governments are investing in transportation electrification more than ever before, but this once-in-a-lifetime transition requires significant planning and cooperation of the kind advanced by the SAFE Summit," said Ben Prochazka, Executive Director of the Electrification Coalition.
The SAFE Summit agenda includes formal presentations, fireside chats, and moderated panels on topics that include:
Overcoming critical mineral processing chokepoints
Transparency tools to build more secure and sustainable supply chains
Collaborating with allies and partners to avoid supply chain dependencies
Advancing innovative new EV technologies
Building a national charging network
Financing future transportation technologies
Fostering a transportation innovation ecosystem and qualified workforce
For attendance details and speaker updates, visit the SAFE Summit webpage (safesummit.org).
Please contact Gourang Wakade, gwakade@secureenergy.org, to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, and Thayer Scott, tscott@secureenergy.org, for media inquiries.
About SAFE
SAFE is a non-partisan, non-profit policy organization dedicated to accelerating the real-world deployment of secure, resilient, and sustainable transportation and energy supply chains for the United States, as well as its partners and allies, by shaping policies, perceptions, and practices.
About the Electrification Coalition
The Electrification Coalition is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that promotes policies and actions to facilitate the widespread adoption of plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) on a mass scale to overcome the economic, public health and national security challenges that stem from America’s dependence on oil.
Bridget Dunn
SAFE
+1 202-461-2360
bdunn@secureenergy.org