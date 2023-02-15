San Joaquin Valley Homes Reports Brisk Sales in 2022 With the Close of 618 New Homes
Local Home Builder Plans to Open at Least Two New Communities in the Central Valley This YearVISALIA, CA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) was by far one of the most active builders in the San Joaquin Valley beating its own record in 2022 by closing 618 homes. It opened four new communities and closed three other neighborhoods.
SJV Homes once again pulled more building permits than any other builder in both Tulare and Kings counties. In total SJV Homes pulled more than 600 building permits in 2022 – second only to one of the nation’s biggest builders, according to data provided by the Construction Monitor, which tracks building records nationwide.
“We continue to have confidence in the Central Valley market and in our ability to build quality homes to meet the needs of our homebuyers and neighbors,” said Joe Leal, co-founder of SJV Homes.
SJV Homes will open two new home communities in 2023 including Montebella in Dinuba, which opened early February, and Maplewood in Visalia, slated for a spring grand opening. In addition, the local builder expects to close its 3,500th home in March. It presently has homes available in the cities of Delano, Dinuba, Hanford, Kingsburg, Reedley, Tulare and Visalia.
“Like every homebuilder in today’s market, we’ve faced challenges including inflation, supply chain issues and buyers who are cautious about high-interest rates on home mortgages,” Leal continued. “But our hardworking sales team helped more than 600 families find a new home last year. That shows us the folks in the communities where we build trust us and are confident when purchasing one of our beautiful homes in well-located neighborhoods throughout the Valley.”
The following is a breakdown of SJV Homes’ current communities:
Tulare County
Montebella, Dinuba: 127 units
Cypress Park, Tulare: 154 units
Kensington, Tulare: 248 units
Arbor Gates, Visalia: 91 units
Greystone, Visalia: 187 units
Vista del Sol, Visalia: 95 units
Kings County
Bella Vista, Hanford: 247 units
Bonterra, Hanford: 300 units
Hidden Oaks, Hanford: 108 units
Sterling Oaks, Hanford: 106 units
Fresno County
Summerlyn, Kingsburg: 166 units
San Rio, Reedley: 150 units
Kern County
Pheasant Court, Delano: 148 units
Quail Run, Delano: 130 units
2023 Openings
Maplewood, Visalia: 138 units
All SJV Homes’ projects are part of a joint venture partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate development management company. To date, SJV Homes and Presidio have partnered on more than 35 projects totaling more than 4,500 units.
About San Joaquin Valley Homes
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate development management firm in San Diego. It has since closed more than 3,000 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate development management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 40 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
