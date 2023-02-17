Nashville Native's Debut Among Top Five Roots Music Albums In the US

Yates McKendree Buchanan Lane LP Yates McKendree by A. Scarlati

Buchanan Lane features classic blues tunes and 4 original compositions.

Buchanan Lane is also a first-rate first album, filled with the fresh music of an outstanding new talent” — Blues Roadhouse Magazine

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues ingenue and Grammy® winner Yates McKendree is in expert company in the top five albums in the United States according to the Roots Music Report's weekly ranking. Topping this list is legendary, multi-Grammy® winner blues veteran Buddy Guy with his album "The Blues Don't Lie." Artists in the top five are Eddie 9V, Grammy® winner Molly Tuttle, and Grammy® winner Billy Strings.

McKendree's LP “Buchanan Lane” on the Qualified Records label released on October 28, 2022 to critical acclaim worldwide. The album features 13 songs in total - both classic tunes and 4 original compositions, 2 of which Yates co-wrote with stellar Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame 2022 inductee and multi-Grammy winner Gary Nicholson. The LP has also been nominated for “Best Emerging Album” by the Blues Foundation for it’s BMA Awards this year.

Produced by his father, the multi-Grammy® winning Kevin McKendree, “Buchanan Lane” highlights Yates’s skills, remarkable style and taste as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist with an emphasis on guitar, playing the music he loves best: straight-up Traditional Blues. The LP also features some notable guest artists including keyboardist Kevin McKendree, bassists Steve Mackey and Gregg Garner, drummers Kenneth Blevins and “Big Joe” Maher, horn maestro Jim Hoke and the vocal talents of the beloved McCrary Sisters, among others.

Along with impressive rankings, "Buchanan Lane" has also received critical acclaim from numerous publications and blues fans around the globe. Notable Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame 2022 inductee, Grammy winner, and Yates’s co-writer Gary Nicholson said “Yes, he’s been around plenty before, and he’s giving it to this world again, just getting started being timeless.”

Yates McKendree and Friends perform at IBC Memphis, 2023