GRAMMY-WINNING ARTIST GARY NICHOLSON ANNOUNCES FALL 2024 SHOW DATES

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qualified Records has announced a series of intimate live performances by Grammy-winning and Texas/Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, the singer-songwriter Gary Nicholson. Nicholson, renowned for his masterful songwriting and warm, soulful delivery, will be performing at several iconic venues across Texas and New Mexico.

Fans can look forward to a mix of hits from his latest album, Common Sense along with his extensive catalog, with each show promising an unforgettable evening of blues, Americana, and pure musical talent. Common Sense is on the Ballot for a 2025 Grammy Nomination along with "Make Good Trouble", a single from the album, that's been Grammy ballot nominated for in The Harry Belafonte Best Song For Social Change Award.

Upcoming Shows:

September 26, 2024 — MotherLoad Saloon, Red River, NM @ 7:00 PM

October 9, 2024 — Southside Preservation Hall, Ft. Worth, TX (Solo) @ 7:00 PM

October 10, 2024 — Poor David’s Pub, Dallas, TX (Solo) @ 7:00 PM

October 11, 2024 — Poodie’s Roadhouse, Spicewood, TX (Whitey Johnson) @ 7:00 PM

October 12, 2024 — The Continental Club, Austin, TX @ 7:30 PM

Each show will offer fans a unique experience, with Nicholson blending his unmatched storytelling and virtuosic guitar playing. Tickets are available now through venue websites. For more information, visit Qualified Records, Gary’s official website and any of the websites for the venues listed above.

Make Good Trouble

