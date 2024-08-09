Veteran Musician Dave Duncan Signs with Blue Sky Tunes Label and Releases New American Roots & Blues Album: Dubble

Dubble by Dave Duncan

Nine original tunes produced by Grammy winner Kevin McKendree and features notable notable musicians Yates McKendree, Kenneth Blevins and Pat Bergeson

I'm excited to release new songs in collaboration with two of my all-time favorite musicians on the planet.” — Dave Duncan

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Sky Tunes, a leading indie label has announced that Dave Duncan, the Nashville-based musician and songwriter with a career spanning over five decades, has released of his latest album, Dubble.

Known for his clever songwriting and lyrical twists, Duncan continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of American Roots and Blues, filtered thru the rich musical traditions of Nashville.

Dubble showcases Duncan’s ongoing creativity and passion for music, featuring nine original tracks that seamlessly blend a variety of genres, including blues, rockabilly, New Orleans piano, southern rock, and upbeat rock 'n' roll. The album is co-written and produced with Grammy® winner Kevin McKendree and recorded at the renowned Rock House Studio in Franklin, TN.

Complimenting Duncan's distinctive style, Dubble includes guitar drummer Kenneth Blevins (John Hiatt, John Prine) and guitar phenom Yates McKendree and multi-instrumentalist Kevin McKendree, delivering a fresh and dynamic listening experience.

Dave has released five albums of original music and has numerous songs recorded by other artists. Notably, Curtis Salgado's rendition of Duncan's "Walk a Mile in My Blues" was awarded Blues Song of the Year 2017 by the Blues Music Foundation. Additionally, Salgado’s album The Beautiful Lowdown, featuring six of Duncan's tracks, was recognized as the Soul Blues Album of the Year.

Duncan’s impressive list of collaborations also includes esteemed artists like Delbert McClinton, Sonny Landreth, Jack Pearson, David Hood and other notable musicians. His exceptional songwriting and musical prowess have also earned him two RIAA Gold albums with Lorrie Morgan and Buddy Jewel.

Dubble is a testament to Duncan’s enduring talent and his ability to evolve while staying true to his roots. The album promises to resonate with long-time fans and new listeners alike, offering a vibrant and authentic musical journey.

Dubble is now available on all major streaming platforms. For more information on Dave Duncan and his latest release follow him on social media

