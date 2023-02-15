Elysia Marie Performing With Iconic Legends

Performing Artist Elysia Marie

Chicago Artist On The Rise, Elysia Marie Creating Her Own Powerful Pathway In The Music Industry

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elysia Marie is an emerging Chicago artist landing national openers for iconic legends including Otis Williams, The Temptations, Peter Noone, Hermans Hermits and many more. Her next big opener is slated for April 14th at The Canyon in Montclair, CA and will feature her latest new singles and a compelling, high energy stage performance to delight her west coast fans and beyond.

Elysia is a soul, pop, rock artist who is not only taking over the Midwestern, NYC and Southern California music scenes, but is also well known for her performances of the National Anthem for professional sports teams including the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs. Elysia captivates a wide demographic fanbase, bringing unique perspectives to all those who become infatuated with her fresh, modern, original music and mesmerizing vocal delivery. Elysia has no problem stepping into a very powerful space, owning the stage beside legendary musical artists, who have paved the way before her and she is endlessly honored to be in that role. Sharing a platform with outstanding icons like Otis Williams, Tony Grant, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks and Peter Noone is something that is deeply meaningful for Elysia and these opportunities directly relate to her musical influences and songwriting of today, heart and soul. 2023 is set to be an extremely important year for Elysia as she plans to make some very special announcements. Among those will be the release of new music honoring the phenomenal Barry Manilow. A Fanilow's dream and set to be a surefire breakout, viral sensation of epic proportions.

A passionate singer, songwriter and performer, Elysia's mantra is speaking her truth into existence through action, persistence, work ethic and unstoppable talent. With her powerful vocal range and dynamic stage presence, Elysia Marie is creating a pathway all her own and she's loving every minute of it. Listen to Strong And Beautiful at Spotify now.