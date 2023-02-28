Reviva Labs Celebrates 50 Years of Skin Care Excellence

Stephen Strassler established Reviva Labs in 1973, and the company is elated to be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs, founded by Stephen Strassler in 1973, is proud to announce its 50th year in business. From its early days when Stephen & his wife, Judith Strassler (Judy), concocted skincare formulas in their kitchen, to Reviva’s current headquarters for the past 40 years, Reviva’s continued focus has been on creating affordable, effective skincare.

For half a century, Reviva Labs has been dedicated to delivering high-quality skincare products that combine cutting-edge cosmeceuticals with natural ingredients to deliver compelling skincare products that positively affect and improve people’s lives. From Reviva’s inception, inspired by Judy’s love of animals, Reviva has remained cruelty free and animal friendly – even before it was trendy.

Reviva Labs has created innovative products that have provided millions of customers healthier, younger-looking skin. Stephen, the first licensed male esthetician in the United States, traveled the globe with Judy, seeking out novel and unique skincare ideas. With each excursion, they returned inspired to create their own innovative skincare products. Over its fifty years, Reviva has introduced European-style exfoliation to America, presented elastin as an ingredient to salons and consumers, and promoted hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid long before they were popular skincare ingredients.

“At Reviva Labs, we are passionate about providing natural and effective skincare products that meet the highest standards of excellence. We’ve been fortunate to be in business for 50 years, and we look forward to continuing our mission of helping people look and feel their best for decades to come,” said Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs. “Even after the passing of Stephen in 2016 and the loss of Judy in 2020 we continue their vision and promise of safe, effective, affordable skincare.”

To celebrate 50 years of success, Reviva Labs is launching several promotions that will include discounts on its signature products and exclusive giveaways for customers throughout the year.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For fifty years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.