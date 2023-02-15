Submit Release
MindCloud Named #1 “Best Small Business iPaaS for 2023”

Best E-Commerce Integration Platform to Improve Productivity and Increase Sales

Our success comes from listening, simplifying and automating. The results are more time, less wasted money and more sales!”
— Jamie Royce, CEO and Founder
PORTLAND, WA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindCloud, a software company providing integration solutions for connecting applications, announced it was just recognized as the #1 Best Small Business integration platforms for 2023 by SourceForge. In less than two years, MindCloud has become the go-to platform for business owners who want to scale and automate their workflow. https://sourceforge.net/software/ipaas/for-small-business/

“This acknowledges the white glove service we provide to our customers,” said Jamie Royce, CEO and Founder. “We put together a software that takes out tedious tasks with automated solutions, and the best part is watching our customers blow up their sales and scale their business in a way they didn’t think was possible.”

SourceForge reviews and lists over 79,000 software titles. Their team of business software and service experts, who have thousands of hours of software review and analysis experience, are constantly analyzing the B2B SaaS and service industry to bring users and B2B software shoppers the most up-to-date and cutting-edge analysis and comprehensive research.

MindCloud, Inc., is a software company that builds and maintains custom connections between software and other platforms utilizing a cutting-edge integration platform that eliminates manual data entry and automates so you can scale your business.

“As technology continues to advance, the modern business owner uses more and more online software tools to manage their business. The more software a company uses, the more disconnected their business can become,” says Royce. “Our success comes from listening, simplifying, and automating. The results are more time, less wasted money, and more sales!”

About MindCloud:

MindCloud is a software company that builds and maintains custom connections between your software and other platforms so you can eliminate manual data entry and start automating and scaling your business.

