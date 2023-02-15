MDC holds Hunter Education Skills Training Classes in Camdenton

Body

CAMDENTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event in Camdenton on March 4 or March 11. These events are the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the classes are designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Prior to attending an event, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

The March 4 event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zach Wheat Legion Post 624 in Camdenton, and prior registration is required. To register for the March 4 event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yx. The March 11 event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Camdenton Knights of Columbus building. To register for the March 11 event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yf. For any questions, email the instructor at Dwight.warnke@mdc.mo.gov.

Zach Wheat Legion Post 624 is located at 852 American Legion Rd. in Sunrise Beach, and the Camdenton Knights of Columbus building is located at 547 West US Highway 54.