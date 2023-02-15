DruvStar Strengthens Its Intellectual Property Position in Data Security and Compliance with New Patent
Patented technology offers an advanced layer of protection against data breaches and policy violations using Artificial intelligence
We are honored to receive this patent, which is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of data safety.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, a leading provider of innovative and award-winning cyber defense solutions, has announced the issuance of a new patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office. Patent No. 11,575,702, issued in February 2023, strengthens the company’s product portfolio in data safety and cyber-defense.
— Manjit Gombra Singh
This patented technology offers an advanced layer of protection against data breaches and policy violations, both intentional and unintentional, using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data safety policies. It provides comprehensive insight into data flow and automatically flags policy violations that interest both security and IT teams, enabling compliance with security controls and regulatory requirements.
"We are honored to receive this patent, which is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of data safety,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, Founder and CEO of DruvStar. "This technology enables administrators to quickly respond to potential threats and proactively identify areas of risk. We are excited about the potential impact of this technology in defending our clients."
This technology has broad applicability across industries, including iGaming, SportsBetting, Casinos, Healthcare, Hospitality, Finance, and any business where data safety is critical.
About DataVision™
DruvStar DataVision™ is a proprietary data observability platform that gives customers the ability to continuously monitor and track their data, providing data governance and protection across their data sources and users. It provides customers with unprecedented visibility of their data, helping them to inventory sensitive data accurately, understand who has access to it, and ensure compliance.
DataVision offers many features, such as a Comprehensive Security Data Map which provides customers with a comprehensive view of their data across apps, microservices, and data stores. It offers rich data flow and a powerful engine to automatically detect and alert on violations. In addition, the solution includes advanced AI/ML and UEBA-based anomaly detection, as well as pre-configured data protection policies.
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides data and cyber defense across gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety capabilities for small and medium businesses with its DataVision and Threat Insights solutions.
With over 100 years of gaming and enterprise industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape. DruvStar operates its own certified Vegas based Security Operations Center 24/7 to prevent and respond to attacks and protect business. To learn more, please visit https://DruvStar.com
