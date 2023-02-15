Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,503 in the last 365 days.

SeKON Appoints Darren Collins as Chief Technology Officer

SeKON Enterprise, Inc. the premier management and technology consulting firm serving federal government health services is pleased to announce that Darren Collins has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeKON Enterprise, Inc. the premier management and technology consulting firm serving federal government health services is pleased to announce that Darren Collins has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As CTO, Darren will be responsible for outlining the company's technological vision to meet its North Star objectives, implementing technology strategies, ensuring that the technological resources are aligned with the company's business needs, and creating technology-based core capabilities and offerings. He will oversee the development and delivery of technology for existing and future customers, vendors, and other clients to help improve and increase business equity.

Since his retirement from the US Navy in 2000, Darren has continued to serve the federal government with his technical acumen through every increasing role of responsibility. Passionate about Federal Health IT, Darren has dedicated the past 22 years of his career to this critical segment of our nation's economy and society. He joined SeKON in 2017 as Senior Technical Consultant assigned to a Defense Health Agency (DHA) contract. He was named SeKON's Director of Health Systems in 2020.

Announcing Collins' elevation to CTO, SeKON's Chief Performance Officer Alison Rosen said, "Darren is the consummate learner and a tireless worker. Throughout his career, he has labored to hone his technical knowledge and skills to earn this important position in our company. He is the right person at the right time."

Media Contact

Brittany Watson-Kosa, SeKON Enterprise, Inc., 1 703463-3133, brittany.watson-kosa@sekon.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE SeKON Enterprise, Inc.

You just read:

SeKON Appoints Darren Collins as Chief Technology Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.