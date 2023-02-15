SeKON Appoints Darren Collins as Chief Technology Officer

SeKON Enterprise, Inc. the premier management and technology consulting firm serving federal government health services is pleased to announce that Darren Collins has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeKON Enterprise, Inc. the premier management and technology consulting firm serving federal government health services is pleased to announce that Darren Collins has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As CTO, Darren will be responsible for outlining the company's technological vision to meet its North Star objectives, implementing technology strategies, ensuring that the technological resources are aligned with the company's business needs, and creating technology-based core capabilities and offerings. He will oversee the development and delivery of technology for existing and future customers, vendors, and other clients to help improve and increase business equity.

Since his retirement from the US Navy in 2000, Darren has continued to serve the federal government with his technical acumen through every increasing role of responsibility. Passionate about Federal Health IT, Darren has dedicated the past 22 years of his career to this critical segment of our nation's economy and society. He joined SeKON in 2017 as Senior Technical Consultant assigned to a Defense Health Agency (DHA) contract. He was named SeKON's Director of Health Systems in 2020.

Announcing Collins' elevation to CTO, SeKON's Chief Performance Officer Alison Rosen said, "Darren is the consummate learner and a tireless worker. Throughout his career, he has labored to hone his technical knowledge and skills to earn this important position in our company. He is the right person at the right time."

