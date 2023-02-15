GlycoPath Appoints Kathy Phlegar as CEO

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoPath Inc., developer of advanced bioanalytical assays based on its proprietary GlycoTyper™ immunoaffinity technology, has appointed Kathy Phlegar as CEO. This change comes as the company continues to drive towards commercialization of its proprietary assays. Kathy Phlegar comes from a strong life sciences strategy and business development background with experience in business planning, product development, and market entry. Over the past 6 months, Kathy has worked with the GlycoPath team to identify potential growth pathways and to formulate a plan for market positioning.

"As GlycoPath continues to grow as a commercial company, identifying and bringing on a team member that specializes in strategic growth for biotech companies has been crucial," said Danielle Scott, Ph.D., Founder and Director of Operations. "Kathy's extensive background, expertise and drive is going to be the perfect addition to our team to propel us forward. We are incredibly grateful to founder and former CEO Dr. Richard Drake for leading GlycoPath to this point, and we are looking forward to having Kathy on our team to continue to pursue the company's mission." Although Dr. Drake is stepping down as CEO, he still maintains a major role in GlycoPath as an advisor and member of the company's Board of Directors.

Phlegar joins Glycopath with over 30 years of experience in the biotech space working with both large well-established companies and start-ups. She brings experience in strategy development, business management, product development, commercialization and team building. She has also worked on the biotech investment side as an advisor to venture capital and private equity firms.

GlycoPath Inc. is the developer of GlycoTyper-based bioanalytical assays using the Company's proprietary platform technology, developed at the Medical University of South Carolina and licensed from the MUSC Zucker Institute for Innovation Commercialization. The GlycoTyper platform is capable of measuring the glycans of multiple captured glycoprotein targets in a single assay in high-throughput manner. Hundreds to thousands of glycan measurements per day are feasible, making it amenable for a wide range of bio-analytical applications in drug development, basic and translation research, as well as clinical diagnostics. For more information visit www.glycopath.com

