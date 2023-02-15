Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,503 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventors Develop Innovative Rolling Platform (BEC-261)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to maneuver around the ground area when working on various projects and without applying excessive pressure to the knees," said one of two inventors, from Goffstown, N.H., "so we invented the KNEE-Z DOES IT. Our design would transfer body weight from the knees to the larger torso chest and stomach areas for effective weight distribution when maneuvering on the device." The patent-pending invention provides a four-wheeled rolling platform for various project work. In doing so, it keeps the user close to the ground for optimal viewing. It also helps maintain body positioning without excessive pressure applied to the knees. As a result, it increases mobility, comfort and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-innovative-rolling-platform-bec-261-301744165.html

SOURCE InventHelp

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

InventHelp Inventors Develop Innovative Rolling Platform (BEC-261)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.