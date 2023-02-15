InventHelp Inventors Develop Innovative Rolling Platform (BEC-261)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to maneuver around the ground area when working on various projects and without applying excessive pressure to the knees," said one of two inventors, from Goffstown, N.H., "so we invented the KNEE-Z DOES IT. Our design would transfer body weight from the knees to the larger torso chest and stomach areas for effective weight distribution when maneuvering on the device." The patent-pending invention provides a four-wheeled rolling platform for various project work. In doing so, it keeps the user close to the ground for optimal viewing. It also helps maintain body positioning without excessive pressure applied to the knees. As a result, it increases mobility, comfort and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

