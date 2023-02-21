Advertising Ramp Up for Superfood Line: Longevity by Brooke Burke Body: Stock Symbol: ZAAG $ZAAG Wellness and Lifestyle

$ZAAG Longevity by Brooke Burke Body $ZAAG #longevitybybrookeburkebody $ZAAG #Superfood #BrookeBurke $ZAAG #BrookeBurke #Press $ZAAG and Longevity Brand Ambassador Brooke Burke

Big Ramp Up in Advertising for Effective and Increasingly Popular Line of Longevity by Brooke Burke Body Super Foods: ZA Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ZAAG)

ZA Group, Inc (OTCMKTS:ZAAG)

Over the past few weeks, we have focused our marketing spending to all online advertisements. It's our hope that we can increase revenues nearly 300% by April.” — Jeffrey M. Canouse, Chief Executive Officer of ZAAG

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Ramp Up in Advertising for Effective and Increasingly Popular Line of Longevity by Brooke Burke Body Super Foods: ZA Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ZAAG) Popular Consumer Brand Company with Emphasis on Wellness and Lifestyles.Agreement with Celebrity Brooke Burke to Market, Endorse and Promote Products as a Brand Ambassador via an Online Subscription Model.Longevity by Brooker Burke Body Super Foods Can Provide Better Energy, Focus, Endurance and Recovery with Immediate and Tangible Results in 7 to 10 Days of Regular Use.Product Manufacturing Agreement Established with Can B Corp.Advertising Spending Nearly Tripled to Increase Sales of Longevity Product Line.Global Superfoods Market Estimated at USD 137.0 Billion in 2018 and Projected to Ascend at CAGR of 5.9% Through 2025.Subsidiary Line of Active Lifestyle Clothing for Both Men & Women with New Additions Being Added Regularly.ZA Group, Inc. (OTC: ZAAG) ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct-to-consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. The ZAAG goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZAAG owns 100% of Forever Brands, 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel choices for men and women.In June ZAAG owned Forever Brands entered into an endorsement agreement with Brooke Burke and her company, BB Body, Inc. to market, endorse and promote a new brand of super food and related daily nutritional products in a monthly, online subscription model. For more information visit the Brooke Burke Longevity company website at: https://longevitybybrookeburkebody.com/ ZAAG Brand Ambassador Brooke Burke holds many titles including mother of four, author, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist and television personality. Brooke is recognized for many network television stints, most recently known for winning season seven and hosting seasons 10-17 of Dancing with the Stars. A social media influencer with nearly 4 million combined followers, Burke was named by Forbes as one of America's top ten moms to follow. She is a content creator, a fitness influencer & an encourager of all things health & wellness. Brooke is an advocate for women's health & a trusted voice. In 2019, Brooke brought her lifelong commitment to health and wellness to EVERY body by launching Brooke Burke Body (BB Body), a digital gym available in all app stores and across a variety of streaming platforms. BB Body features original content for the mind, body, and soul as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges and LIVE classes.In July ZAAG signed a manufacturing agreement with Imbibe Wellness Solutions, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Can B Corp (OTCQB: CANB) for the production of a new brand of Plant Based Super Food, Longevity by Brooke Burke Body TM.Can B develops consumer products at their State-of-the-Art-Research & Development facility in Lacey, WA. The Company develops, produces and test all products under the highest industry standards with independent lab testing. Can B issues Certificates of Analysis for all products!The ZAAG Longevity by Brooke Burke Body super food is a proprietary formulation in multiple delicious flavors in a go anywhere shake that can become part of a daily routine and healthy lifestyle through an online subscription. It can provide better energy, focus, endurance and recovery with subscribers experiencing immediate and tangible results within 7 to 10 days of regular use. The carefully crafted, proprietary blend is a combination of non-GMO, raw, organic plant-based super foods, with each of the 7 concentrated, key ingredients at therapeutic levels in a single scoop serving, and along with an active and healthy lifestyle can help to improve overall physical and mental health and well-being.ZAAG More Than Doubles Online Ad Marketing to Ramp Up SalesOn February 15th ZAAG announced it has nearly tripled its online ad marketing to increase sales of Longevity by Brooke Burke Body Superfood (Longevity) with three delicious flavors - Cacao, Chocolate Mint and Café Mocha. ZAAG can now accept all forms of payments for our Cacao and Café Mocha."Over the past few weeks, we have focused our marketing spending to all online advertisements. It's our hope that we can increase revenues nearly 300% by April. This past Sunday alone our site had over 9,000 visitors and our add to cart doubled," stated Jeffrey M. Canouse, Chief Executive Officer of ZAAG subsidiary Forever Brands.Official ZAAG Marketing Launch of Longevity by Brooke Burke Body Super FoodOn September 27th ZAAG announced the official marketing launch of Longevity by Brooke Burke Body super food. With a direct to consumer, subscription-based model, ZAAG commenced public sales of this nutrient dense, plant-based super food free of wheat, gluten, and dairy.ZAAG hosted a high profile party event in Malibu California to kickoff the launch. Over 100 celebrities and influencers were invited to come celebrate the launch, sample Longevity by Brooker Burke Body and various recipes featuring the super food. Earlier in the day, management hosted an exclusive VIP pre-party that showcased the product line. It's estimated the invitees have up to Thirty Million followers that Longevity could be exposed to.The global super foods market size was estimated at USD 137.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2025. (Source: Grand View Research) and 70% of business leaders say the subscription business models will be key to their prospects in the years ahead (Source: Global Banking and Finance Review).Subsequently ZAAG subsidiary NFID has launched its trendy clothing collection and can be purchased through it direct to consumer store at WWW.NFID.com The collection includes original jiu jitsu designs geared towards men and woman and is the perfect addition to any shopping cart. The brand has expanded its product line to include specific pieces for woman and will include limited monthly drops.In 2021, direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce sales in the United States surpassed 128 billion U.S. dollars. The U.S. D2C online market is forecast to grow to almost 213 billion U.S. dollars according to www.statista.com/statistics/1109833/usa-d2c-ecommerce-sales/ ZAAG owned NFID is an active lifestyle brand. The brand's history is rooted in the expansion of consciousness and targeted to consumers at the intersection of running, yoga, meditation, and martial art cultures. NFID is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories. NFID's official company Instagram account can be found at https://instagram.com/nfidworldfamily DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

$ZAAG Longevity Ambassador Brooke Burke Is 51! Here’s What She Wants You to Know About Aging Gracefully