Dr. Susan J. Kucirka and Stephanie A. Petry, PA-C Joins Dermatology Partners

Dermatology Partners - Schnecksville is now open to the community in the Lehigh Valley

Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dr. Susan J. Kucirka and Stephanie A. Petry, to help continue to provide exceptional patient care to the Lehigh Valley” — Dr. Susan J. Kucirka

SCHNECKSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dr. Susan J. Kucirka and Stephanie A. Petry, to help continue to provide exceptional patient care to the Lehigh Valley. The office is now open under Dermatology Partners - Schnecksville. We are accepting new patient appointments, all major insurances are accepted, and immediate appointments available.

Susan J. Kucirka, MD is a board-certified dermatologist, who has built a successful dermatology practice in the Lehigh Valley. Dr. Kucirka graduated from Muhlenberg College for her undergraduate studies in natural science, in which she graduated Magna Cum Laude and she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She then attended medical school at Thomas Jefferson University of Philadelphia, and completed her dermatology residency at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Dr. Kucirka is dedicated to treating the whole patient and not just the disease process. She prides herself on educating the patient on the nature of their medical condition and believes a visit with the doctor should be more than just a diagnosis and treatment of their condition. She devotes herself to meeting the needs of each of her patients in the best possible manner for every individual she treats by getting to know each of her patients as individuals and personalizing their care to come up with the best treatment.

Stephanie A. Petry, PA-C is a board-certified physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). She is a graduate of Elizabethtown College where she received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Allied Health. Stephanie then received a Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant studies from DeSales University.

Stephanie believes patient education and open communication are key aspects in fostering strong patient-provider relationships. She strives to provide thorough and compassionate dermatological care to all her patients.

Dr. Kucirka and Stephanie A. Petry, PA-C have joined Dermatology Partners, and will still be at the office located at 4110 Independence Dr, Suite 300, Schnecksville, PA 18078 to care for patients each day. The office name has transitioned to Dermatology Partners - Schnecksville and appointments can still be scheduled by calling the office directly at (610) 769-4200 or the added convenience of scheduling online at www.dermpartners.com.

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on exceptional quality care and its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest-growing dermatology practice with 29 offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Dermatology Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detention and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.