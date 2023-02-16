Rep Data Names New Chief Revenue Officer
Data collection company promotes Ryan Rothe to lead revenue-generating activities including new business development, client relations, marketing & RevOps
As we continue to expand our service offerings, Ryan will play a pivotal role in influencing the future of the company, optimizing sales performance and connecting all our revenue-related activities.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rep Data, a full-service data collection firm for quantitative primary research, has promoted Ryan Rothe to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Rothe brings extensive experience scaling innovative companies and nurturing lasting relationships with leading organizations worldwide. His on-the-ground experience sourcing, collecting, designing and activating data will benefit Rep Data’s clients, and support the company's service excellence goals.
— Patrick Stokes, CEO, Rep Data
“Over the past year, Ryan’s expertise has proved invaluable in guiding Rep Data on our tremendous growth trajectory and in building stronger relationships with our clients,” said Patrick Stokes, founder and CEO of Rep Data. “As we continue to expand our service offerings, Ryan will play a pivotal role as part of our executive team helping to influence the future of the company, optimizing sales performance and connecting all our revenue-related activities.”
As Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Rothe will work with the executive team and board to guide Rep Data’s ongoing growth as he oversees the sales, customer success, marketing, and RevOps functions. Prior to joining Rep Data as Partner last year, Rothe held sales leadership positions with technology firms Qualtrics, Unsupervised and Sunday Sky, as well as market research firm Research Now. During his career, he has helped to scale partnerships with companies like Bain, American Express and AT&T, bringing a deep understanding of this space to his new role.
Rothe said, “I’m passionate about helping our clients harness the power of data to achieve their goals, and look forward to continuing this impactful work in my new role. Rep Data’s offering of quality, service excellence and reliability fill a critical need for market researchers, and our ongoing growth has proved our value proposition. I’m excited to facilitate our continued expansion and the transformation of data collection.”
About Rep Data
Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company’s mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more. repdata.com
###
Bennett Weisse
Rep Data
email us here