Five Sigma to Showcase Intelligent SaaS Claims Management at Insurtech Insights London 2023
Five Sigma joins seven other disruptive insurtechs in the Claims Village, showcasing its innovative SaaS solutions for the P/C insurance industry.LONDON, U.K., February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in SaaS insurance claims management solutions (CMS), is excited to be part of the Claims Village Showcase, organized by Claim Technology, at the upcoming Insurtech Insights 2023 event in London. The Claims Village, which will be featuring eight promising insurtechs, offers an opportunity for attendees to discover and engage with cutting-edge solutions that are transforming the insurance industry.
According to Oded Barak, CEO of Five Sigma, “We are excited to be part of the Claims Village and to showcase our innovative approach to claims management. This is the perfect setting to collaborate and share ideas with other like-minded insurtechs, as well as showcase the latest advancement in our industry.”
Michael Lewis, CEO of Claim Technology, commented on the Claims Village, saying “We are thrilled to bring together some of the most promising insurtechs in one place, to showcase the latest and greatest in the insurtech industry.” Claims Village will feature demos, networking opportunities, and a dedicated exhibit area for participating insurtechs.
In addition to being showcased at the Claims Village, Oded will also be participating in a speaking session on March 1st at 9:30 am. The session, entitled "The Omnichannel Approach Redefining How You View the Claims Journey," will explore how an omnichannel approach can improve the claims experience for customers. By leveraging technology to provide a seamless, connected experience across channels, insurers can improve customer satisfaction and streamline their claims process. Barak will share insights and best practices from Five Sigma's experience in implementing an omnichannel approach to claims management.
Insurtech Insights London is set to take place on March 1st and 2nd, and is the leading event for insurtech and insurance innovation. The Five Sigma team will be available throughout the conference to answer questions and provide more information about Five Sigma’s intelligent claims management solution. We look forward to seeing you there!
About Five Sigma
Five Sigma is a cloud-native, SaaS claims management solution (CMS) designed specifically for property/casualty insurance companies. Our data-driven platform leverages intelligent data modeling to drive operational efficiency and business excellence. Five Sigma’s end-to-end solution optimizes claims processing with intelligent automation, provides data-driven recommendations to enhance adjuster decision-making, and delivers valuable insights to inform business strategies.
With Five Sigma, insurance carriers, insurtechs, TPAs and self-insured companies can modernize their claims management, reduce claims losses, ensure compliance and provide an exceptional customer experience. For more information visit: https://www.fivesigmalabs.com
Dana Poleg
Five Sigma
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn