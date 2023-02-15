Comitta Announces Funding for School Safety Programs and Upgrades

West Chester, Pa (February 14, 2023 – The Coatesville Area School District and the Delaware Valley Friends School in Paoli will receive nearly $60,000 in total state funding for school safety upgrades, state Senator Carolyn Comitta announced.

The funding, which comes through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Safe Schools Targeted Grants Program, can be used to create safer school communities by purchasing safety equipment and implementing new programs.

The grants are as follows:

$49,999 for the Coatesville Area School District.

$9,557 for the Delaware Valley Friends School.

“These funds aim to help ensure that our schools and school communities are healthy, positive, and productive environments for learning and growth,” said Comitta, who serves on the Senate Education Committee. “It’s vital that students, teachers, and schools have access to resources, programs, and improvements that enhance safety and educational opportunity.”

The funding comes as part of more than $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants awarded to 166 schools across the Commonwealth. Of that, forty-three local education agencies received equipment or program grants totaling $1.94 million. And approximately $3.4 million was awarded to 83 nonpublic schools for equipment and programming.

“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves a safe learning environment, and these Safe Schools Targeted Grants will help schools all across the Commonwealth invest in the resources and staff they need to keep students, teachers, and staff safe,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Students should be able to focus on learning and growing in the classroom, and my Administration will continue to work with our schools and local communities to ensure they have the support they deserve.”

“Our educators and school administrators work tirelessly each day to ensure that students’ social, emotional, and wellness needs are met, and this funding will further support the resources that schools have at their disposal,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Providing comfortable learning environments that empower learners to achieve will ultimately lead them to infinite possibilities of success.”

Safe School grants assist schools in reducing unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promoting an environment of greater productivity, safety, and learning; and enhancing anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement, and community organizations.

Grants of up to $50,000 are available to public and nonpublic schools to purchase equipment and programming through the Safe Schools Targeted Grants program.

For more information on PDE’s Office for Safe Schools, visit www.education.pa.gov/Schools/safeschools