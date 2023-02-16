Dr.Shahim Discusses Women's Health Questions You Are Too Embarrassed To Ask
Discussing everything from your first appointment through menopause, this podcast is guaranteed to have a topic for everyone!
There's a multitude of things that go on when you have a doctor-patient relationship. It's one thing to treat a disease and treat a problem that a patient is having, but each patient is different.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shahim tackles topics from the first appointment through menopause. He will also discuss procedures such as Thermiva and Tempsure Vitalia.
— Dr.Shahim
Manhattan Women’s Health Launches New Podcast: Women’s Health Questions You Are too Embarrassed to Ask https://manhattanwomenshealthpatients.com/vodcast-optin HOSTED BY: Maggie McKay
Dr. Abe Shahim is a practicing board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist in New York City. Dr. Shahim graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Middle Eastern Studies from Columbia University. He earned a medical degree from the University of Tel Aviv; Sackler School of Medicine. Women’s Health Questions You Are too Embarrassed to Ask. Dr.Shahim was interviewed on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, a podcast centered around conversations with the top healthcare providers across the US that’s available on over 20 different podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, and I Heart Radio among others.
This episode focuses on Women’s Health and the questions many women have, but often do not ask because of the risk of embarrassment and is geared towards women ranging from the age of their first appointment through menopause. Dr.Shahim also discusses procedures such as Thermiva and Tempsure Vitalia for women who experience dryness and irritation as well as our peri and postmenopausal patients with mild urinary incontinence and vaginal dryness.
Maggie McKay, hostess of Top Docs says, “There is a lot of information to be shared to women as embarrassing topics don’t come up just once in their lifetime, but multiple times. Dr.Shahim highlights not only symptoms, but treatments as well and I’m sure a relief to many women to have some new tools to navigate their next appointment with their gynecologist.”
To listen to the episode on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, check out Top Docs on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio, or visit https://www.topdocsshow.com/.
About The Top Docs Podcast and Show: Top Docs is a podcast and vodcast show dedicated to conversations with top docs and healthcare providers across the US on various health topics including women’s health, men’s health, wellness and prevention, sports medicine, and more. The Top Docs Podcast and Show is available in an audio (podcast) and video format (vodcast) and is distributed on over 20 of the top podcast sites including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio. https://www.topdocsshow.com/
About Manhattan Women’s Health: Our mission is to provide the newest technology and medical advances in female care. We endeavor to always provide quality health care with the utmost respect, concern and understanding towards our patients’ needs. With ever changing advances in women’s healthcare, we remain dedicated to keeping up-to-date with the latest medical discoveries for our patients.
Dr.Abe Shahim
Manhattan Women’s Health
212-744-6700
Email: laura@manhattanwomenshealth.net
Laura Shahim
Manhattan Women's Health
+1 212-744-6700
