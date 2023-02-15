As part of Genesis 2023, ROCCO introduces The Genesis Hackathons
Two Hackathons one for Messaging and one for Wholesale Roaming
The Hackathons are a way for Enterprises and Mobile Operators to set the agenda for Genesis with challenges which make sense for them”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telecoms Industry has had some major challenges, some of which have been ongoing for many years. In ROCCO's annual Genesis event, ROCCO brings together mobile operators, enterprises and vendors to unite to try to address some of these challenges.
— Jason Bryan
This March, the Genesis team are organising industry Hackathons where two specific challenges one for Messaging and one for Wholesale Roaming, will be raised by Mobile operators and Enterprises, to the participants.
In the Hackathon style, the participating teams made up of members of MNOs, Vendors or mixed teams will have a short time to respond to the challenges (two weeks) and when the time period has expired will present their solutions.
The stakeholders who raised the challenges will judge the solutions, and a short list of the top 3 for each Hackathon will be created. The top solutions will then go to Genesis 2023 in May 24th and 25th in Lisbon and be presented to the Lions Den where the Lions will judge them.
The winner in each Hackathon will receive an award at the Genesis Visionaries Gala. The challenges will only be known in March when the Hackathons begin, to ensure all companies have the same time to respond to the challenges. The objective is to find solutions which can be adopted by the industry, potentially helping the entire ecosystem.
The benefit to the participants will be the ability to demonstrate how in limited time they have the skills and resources to develop solutions which meet market needs. Are you up for the challenge?
ROCCO has announced that BlaBlaCar will raise the challenge in the Messaging Hackathon. Erwann Robin, Communications Manager at BlaBlaCar, will be the person in charge of representing this stakeholder. Erwann started at BlaBlaCar in 2013, he witnessed the transformation of a startup to a scale-up. He was able to experiment with the complexity of the A2P messaging world. He was the lead developer in charge of SMS, and is now manager of the team in charge of all BlaBlaCar communications.
What is the Genesis Hackathon about?
The Hackathon is a new and revolutionary competition in our industry in which the participating companies come up in a short time (a couple of weeks) with new and original ideas/products/ services/solutions to solve specific challenges announced in March.
These challenges will be presented by recognised stakeholders (MNOs or Enterprises) in their respective categories: Roaming & Messaging on 30th March. The challenges are real industry issues/cases to which several companies are looking for a solution. Participants will have to develop a product/service/ solution that solves the challenges in an original way.
Find out more about The Genesis Hackathons at https://www.roccogenesis.com/hackathons/
To register your team for the Hackathon email HQ@rocco.group
Book your pass to Genesis.
Jason Bryan
ROCCO Genesis SL
+44 7730 047777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn