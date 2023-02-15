ROCCO Announces the TOP Ten Vendors according to Mobile Operator Opinion
ROCCO Research Annual Report "The 23 Report" provides new insights into the telecoms vendor community
Gathering data from the mobile operator community exclusively we have identified the top ten vendors that MNOs admire.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the industry knows well from 2021 and 2022, risks were mitigated and although some companies were lucky and some less fortunate, Mobile Operators have come through the last few years a little bit more prepared for anything that 2023 will throw at them.
— Jason Bryan - CEO ROCCO Research
Companies experimenting with Chat GPT, or CPaaS had a running start to 2023. Post global pandemic companies are either in one of two camps, Covid changed almost everything or Covid changed nothing. Either way, the global pandemic has accelerated development of new technologies, innovations and innovative thinking but most of all it has given a re-birth to strategic thinking.
In ROCCO's Annual report the company has provided a great overview of 2022 and predictions for the coming year which are highly relatable.
ROCCO has worked non-stop on strategy all year and not only because of its reports and consulting, but because more than ever people recognise that support from external independent sources is important. There's always so many prognoses this time of year but what companies choose to work on and do as an industry in the coming year, will ripple further into the future than ever before, since from the current perspective there are many ways this can go.
At ROCCO, beyond delivering 14 research reports, developing its training platform (ROCCO U) and the Genesis event, strategic consulting and research projects have accelerated in 2022. Mainly because as a company they hold a lot of data on MNO and Enterprise opinion and follow closely the trends on what companies are doing.
Jason Bryan CEO of ROCCO Research stated "I can only really touch on the surface of what the report will cover here, but as expected we will have predictions for 2023. Throughout the 23 Report there's a reassuring vision that our researchers have made, their bold forward looking ideas will benefit anyone who works in the Roaming, Messaging, Interconnect or Fraud & Security sectors."
The 23 report will also feature modelling techniques designed by ROCCO, such as 'Lifelines" and "Admiration Quads (AQs)" which are based on all their research in 2022. In this report the Company will be looking back at the last year and a little further, to uncover the leading vendor brands not only in a specific service but across multiple services.
Order a catalogue of all reports and courses from HQ@ROCCO.GROUP or learn more about The 23 Report.
