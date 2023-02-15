LIFE is a First Responder in Providing Aid to Thousands Affected by Turkey/Syria Earthquake
Life for Relief and Development Provides Immediate Emergency Aid to Families that Were Affected by the Earthquake in Turkey and SyriaSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the death toll for the Syria/Turkey 7.8 magnitude earthquake surpasses tops 35,000 in just a few days, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is on the ground providing emergency aid to the many families in need in the Idlib, Ifrin, Jandaris, Azaz, Salqin, Harim, and Sarmada areas of Syria. LIFE is giving out water bottles, shelter, firewood, food and hot meals, heavy winter blankets, mattresses and tents to hundreds of families affected by the disaster. LIFE also distributed 1.5 tons of gas to hospitals and civil defense, as well as hygiene kits and medicines to hospitals in Northern Syria, including the Al-Amal Hospital, Haram Hospital, Central Hospital and the Al-Rahma Hospital.
“This is such a huge natural disaster, the biggest one in the Middle East in over a century,” said Dr. Hany, CEO of Life. “We are fortunate to have the support of our donors that has helped us to send aid to the many affected families; I can’t even begin to imagine what the victims of the earthquake and their loved ones are going through,” he continued.
People are trapped under the rubble in the coldest weather of the year. Reporters on the scene update the rest of the world, trying to stay warm while frantically attempting to remove rubble with their hands, shovels, and buckets to find loved ones. Entire streets have been turned to rubble, and thousands of people left homeless, living in their cars or on the street; it is truly a tragic scene.
In Syria, there are currently 6.9 million people that have been internally displaced for 12 years due to the going conflict in the country. Many live in flimsy buildings or tents. Most of them are heavily reliant on foreign aid to survive. When the earthquake hit, these flimsy buildings were the first to go.
Unfortunately, because Turkey is also in crisis, the main routes and border crossings usually used by humanitarian agencies are closed. For three days, thousands of people in Syria have had no humanitarian aid or assistance from outside the country. As time has ticked on, the hope of recovering loved ones has faded.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
