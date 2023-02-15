Global Consumer Goods Company Ergode Adds New FBA-Only Brand to Its Online Portfolio
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ergode announced the successful acquisition of Yardlio, an FBA-only Brand in the party supply segment.
Ergode, Inc. (Ergode) a global consumer goods company announced the successful acquisition of Yardlio, an FBA-only Brand in the party supply segment. Awarded as one of Financial Times, Fastest Growing Companies in America, and over $150M in revenue, Ergode continues to actively grow adding new brands to build its online portfolio.
Ergode's recent acquisition of Yardlio represents the company's foray into the party supply market, expanding its portfolio to a total of 13 brands acquired thus far. Over the last few years, Yardlio has developed a large, multi-level birthday sign to enhance the overall experience of birthday parties and create memorable memories for the party-goers.
Ergode is committed to providing a dynamic platform for brands to thrive in the ever-evolving world of omnichannel retail," said Rupesh Sanghavi, Founder and CEO of Ergode. "As a passionate entrepreneur, I started Ergode from the confines of my home, and we built it into a $150M company with over 650 employees today. We remain steadfast in our ambition to bring innovative products to the global market while also empowering entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. Our company is excited to welcome Yardlio under the umbrella of Ergode Brands and we look forward to its exponential growth."
The former owner of Yardlio, Kelliane, stated, "We are intrigued to be a part of the Ergode team and confident that this acquisition will be the stepping stone for Yardlio to reach new heights and achieve new milestones. Ergode was able to demonstrate an exciting growth opportunity for Yardlio and earned my trust during the acquisition process. With Ergode's ecommerce and marketing expertise, Yardlio will be able to offer a more comprehensive range of products to its existing customers and penetrate the market even deeper."
About Ergode:
Since its inception in 2007, Ergode is one of the fastest-growing brand aggregators in North America. Under Ergode's management, small and medium brands not only compete with premium household labels but also become brands consumers trust. Ergode brands include Malco Modes, Red Cup Living, Keeble Outlets, Vizari Sports, and Store Indya. Ergode has also grown to become a prominent global consumer products company empowering small brands with its four engines for growth - finance, marketing, technology, and expertise. Partnering with 2,500+ brands, managing an operational scale of more than 5M products annually, and nearly 30,000 square feet of global warehouse space, Ergode is helping brand owners elevate their businesses to new heights they couldn't achieve on their own.
About Yardlio:
Yardlio's main product is a party yard sign and they pride themselves on producing durable, visually appealing signs that stand out no matter what the weather condition is. The signs produced by Yardlio are all made with the highest quality materials, ensuring that each one meets the highest standards.
