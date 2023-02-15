A Soldier Against All Odds, LT. Col. Jason Pike’s Inspiring New Memoir Presents the Ups and Downs of a Life in a Uniform
A brutally honest tale of a soldier's unorthodox life, a rogue career, and an often-maverick character not easily aligned with the military credo.
Pike pushes onward with a stunning refusal to quit. His grit, resilience, and remarkable vulnerability shine through every sentence, providing light and hope to readers in any season of life.”SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Army investigated him, arrested him, and tried to break him. LT. Col. Jason Pike is undoubtedly A Soldier Against All Odds. A decorated combat veteran with multiple deployments, the author shares in this inspiring memoir how he survived 31 years in the service on sacred secrets. A genuine and frank account—the good, the very bad, and the very ugly—of his years in uniform. Starting from the bottom, as a private, and working his way through the ranks, Pike tells his story with wicked whit and shows the readers the price he paid for his service - as well as a glimpse into the adventure of life in the Army, including 9 years of living overseas.
Diagnosed at age seven with an acute learning disability and failing first grade that year, Jason Pike was sent back to repeat it. At age nine, he was diagnosed with osteomyelitis, a crippling bone disease dissolving the bone of his knee that added to his academic challenges and a significant physical disadvantage.
With more than three decades of national guard and active service, after starting his military career at seventeen and retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel, he was told that none of it would be possible. For that advice, there were indeed excellent grounds. His story, therefore, is one of survival, perseverance, and a refusal to quit, no matter what, a characteristic gifted to him by his father. Once he did it, everyone asked, "how the hell did you do it?" And many times, he had asked himself the same question…
In A Soldier Against All Odds, Jason Pile shows that It is possible, through determination, careful application, and bold strategy, to overcome or compensate for personal humiliation brought about primarily by his own mistakes, being haunted by investigations, academic difficulty, arrests, many ass-chewings, and physical frailty. He did pay the price for being himself. This is how he did it, but most importantly, how he survived it.
Despite these facts, Jason refuses to brag, refuses to portray any sort of pretentiousness, and refuses to call himself a hero. “The heroes are the ones, who didn’t come home,” he says. “Now, let me tell you about another time I managed not to die by doing something stupid.” Indeed, the mental image of Jason attempting to escape from a hole filled with animal feces in South Korea, his electrocution in the doorway of an airplane, running from a police helicopter after burning trash illegally, nearly breaking his legs after a faulty parachute jump, and being stabbed in ROTC are just a few Pike stories that are listed in the book. Regardless of what he has experienced for good or ill, Jason’s jovial sense of humor and desire to teach others to believe in oneself persists.
Like the phoenix of Greek mythology, when faced with insurmountable odds, Jason rose from ashes, stronger and more determined, time and time again, to surmount them. The chronicle of life will inspire readers to wince, cry, and laugh. Jason hopes that the lessons he learned through the course of his life and his military career will be an inspiration to anyone confronting the future from a place of disadvantage.
A journey equally defined by success and struggle. Pike pushes onward with a stunning refusal to quit. His grit, resilience, and remarkable vulnerability shine through every sentence, providing light and hope to readers in any season of life. — Col. JACK WEDAM, USA, Retired
About LT. Col. Jason Pike:
A decorated combat veteran with multiple deployments, Lieutenant Colonel Jason Pike, served 31 years in the United States Army as both an enlisted and officer, including nine years overseas in five countries. Jason earned over 30 service awards & badges and survived a wicked amount of Military training.
His book A Soldier Against All Odds compiles all his life events in an inspiring storytelling format with the ups and downs of a life in uniform. His diversity of Army jobs, assignments, and schools from age 17 to 48 sets this military memoir up differently than most.
Jason’s brutal honesty on how he did it while disclosing many sacred secrets about how he survived is unique. With a straightforward account of one man’s journey, he inspires audiences nationwide at speaking events and shows how to be resilient and to persevere no matter what disadvantages and life struggles may happen.
