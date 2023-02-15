NANDBOX MESSENGER LAUNCHES THE BACKUP FEATURE
nandbox, the founder of the nandbox Messenger, the only messenger with multiple profiles for increased privacy, is thrilled to announce its backup feature.
Our aim is to have nandbox’s Messenger become the default communication app for many users.”KANATA, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox Inc., the developer of nandbox Messenger, is finally putting the spotlight on its backup release. The company is focusing on providing its messenger users with the option of built-in backups for all the data they will store on the app. Users can now store their data without having to download any other third-party app to do the job. The app is available for both Android and iOS systems. The nandbox messenger is made by nandbox’s app builder, a native, no-code SaaS platform that offers adaptable modules to match all deployments.
“We can proudly confirm that our messenger is one of the leading messengers, and with our multiple profiles feature, maximum privacy for our app users is guaranteed.” Hazem Maguid, CEO and Founder of nandbox, stated, “The app's backup release is one of many new features scheduled to be released this year.”
To restore your data on Android devices, you just need to sign in with your account. In the case of iOS devices, you simply sign in with your Apple ID, and all your data will be restored.
"Our aim is to have nandbox's Messenger become the default communication app for many users. We hope that our messenger enhances the privacy of our users through the multiple profile feature so that they can feel comfortable using the messenger to express themselves freely." Hazem Maguid, nandbox CEO and Founder
About nandbox
nandbox messenger is a free messenger app with crisp and clear voice and video calling, interactive channels, chat groups, and stellar privacy with our multiple profile feature. Its instant messaging app has nearly 5 million downloads. nandbox messenger was created using nandbox's native app builder, which is a no-code mobile app builder that can accommodate any type and size of business, community, or government deployment. Build native mobile apps for iOS and Android with no coding background—simply drag and drop your features and create your app with no development costs!
