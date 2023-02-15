NANDBOX MESSENGER LAUNCHES THE BACKUP FEATURE

nandbox-messenger

nandbox messenger launches the backup feature

nandbox, the founder of the nandbox Messenger, the only messenger with multiple profiles for increased privacy, is thrilled to announce its backup feature.

Our aim is to have nandbox’s Messenger become the default communication app for many users.”
— Hazem Maguid
KANATA, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nandbox Inc., the developer of nandbox Messenger, is finally putting the spotlight on its backup release. The company is focusing on providing its messenger users with the option of built-in backups for all the data they will store on the app. Users can now store their data without having to download any other third-party app to do the job. The app is available for both Android and iOS systems. The nandbox messenger is made by nandbox’s app builder, a native, no-code SaaS platform that offers adaptable modules to match all deployments.

“We can proudly confirm that our messenger is one of the leading messengers, and with our multiple profiles feature, maximum privacy for our app users is guaranteed.” Hazem Maguid, CEO and Founder of nandbox, stated, “The app's backup release is one of many new features scheduled to be released this year.”

To restore your data on Android devices, you just need to sign in with your account. In the case of iOS devices, you simply sign in with your Apple ID, and all your data will be restored.

“Our aim is to have nandbox’s Messenger become the default communication app for many users. We hope that our messenger enhances the privacy of our users through the multiple profile feature so that they can feel comfortable using the messenger to express themselves freely.” Hazem Maguid, nandbox CEO and Founder

About nandbox

nandbox messenger is a free messenger app with crisp and clear voice and video calling, interactive channels, chat groups, and stellar privacy with our multiple profile feature. Its instant messaging app has nearly 5 million downloads. nandbox messenger was created using nandbox's native app builder, which is a no-code mobile app builder that can accommodate any type and size of business, community, or government deployment. Build native mobile apps for iOS and Android with no coding background—simply drag and drop your features and create your app with no development costs!

Get the Android version.

Get the iOS version.

Omar El Bahr
nandbox
omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

NANDBOX MESSENGER LAUNCHES THE BACKUP FEATURE

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Omar El Bahr
nandbox omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Company/Organization
nandbox
327 FORESTBROOK STREET
KANATA, Ontario, K2K0B9
Canada
+20 101 004 3188
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About nandbox: nandbox mobile app development platform empowers businesses with the ability to make mobile apps; native, hosted, and instantly ready apps for android and iOS; by only drag & drop. Neither hosting nor coding required. No matter what your business size is; From huge mobile operators to small shops. nandbox platform guarantees meeting your desired app inspirations for Android and iOS. Established in 2016, the Canadian nandbox Inc. promotes the commoditization of mobile applications. With its no-code app builder, nandbox aims at bridging the gap between business and IT. nandbox helps bring businesses up to speed with total mobility age, accelerated by the latest 5G technologies, and hence meeting the fast-changing market demands. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities, to ride-hailing apps, or even a mix of both; nandbox App Builder also delivers mobile commerce modules. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based, microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents applied for high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.

https://nandbox.com/en/

More From This Author
NANDBOX MESSENGER LAUNCHES THE BACKUP FEATURE
NANDBOX UNVEILS STREAMLINED IOS APP DEVELOPMENT PROCESS
NANDBOX INC. LAUNCHES UPDATED VERSION OF THE APP BUILDER
View All Stories From This Author