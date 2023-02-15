Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2023



Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 3 FAMILY INCOME INDEX DISTRIBUTIONS FLEXIBILITY (STEWART/HEMPHILL)

SB 94 TRANSFER RIO GRANDE TRAIL ADMINISTRATION (STEINBORN/DIAMOND)

SB 144 SANTA FE STATE OFFICE BUILDING (MUÑOZ)

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Chenier/Mavrommatis)

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)

(495) Spaceport Authority (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 214 RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND (ORTIZ y PINO/HERRERA)

SB 307/a LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY (STEWART)

CS/SB 292 CARLSBAD/EDDY COUNTY GROSS RECEIPTS (KERNAN/BROWN)

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(924) Public Education Department (Helms/Miller)

(940) Public Schools Facility Authority (Liu/Miller)

(342) Public School Insurance Authority (Simon/Miller)

PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 222 RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 266 RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION (STEFANICS/ROMERO)

SB 272 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

SB 301 FREE-ROAMING HORSES (MCKENNA/MCQUEEN)

*SB 314 WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS (CERVANTES)

*SB 332 NMFA PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 334 BLACK FIRE RECOVERY (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 773 988 1331

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SB 151 GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP ACT CHANGES (POPE)

SB 329 NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP (STEWART)

SB 340 DEFINE PUBLIC ED ETHNIC STUDIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 344 SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

SB 347 NMSU STEM PLUS CENTER (POPE)

HB 43 AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICY IN SCHOOLS (THOMSON/CHASEY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311

*SB 123 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (LOPEZ/DIXON)

SB 238 NO AVIATION FUEL WITH LEAD SALES (SOULES)

SB 240 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS (O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)

SB 244 DEPT. OF DEFENSE CHILD CARE LICENSING (POPE)

*SB 229 SPECIAL IMMIGRANT JUVENILE CLASSIFICATION ACT

(LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 246 UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS (IVEY-SOTO/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

SB 248 PROBATE COURT CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO/GARCIA)

SB 256 DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR CONVERSION THERAPY

(IVEY-SOTO/STEFANICS)

SB 286 DISCRIMINATORY RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS (IVEY-SOTO/ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 262 MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN LICENSURE SUPERVISION (HEMPHILL)

SB 291 CYFD DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS & ANIMALS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 297 MLK COMMISSION FUNDING (INGLE/POPE)

SB 346 KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND (CAMPOS)



Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321

THE SECOND AMENDMENT – 1791 OR 2023?

Gifford’s Law Center

David Pucino, Deputy Chief Counsel

Esther Sanchez Gomez, Director of Litigation

National Rifle Association

Michael Jean, Director, Office of Litigation

SB 35/a ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS CHANGES (HICKEY/DIXON)

SB 80 NURSE ANESTHETIST ROLE (PADILLA/HICKEY)

SB 64 NO LIFE SENTENCE FOR JUVENILES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/CHASEY)

SB 48 CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS

(WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/361365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 361 636 5786

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321

SB 280 CYBERSECURITY ACT (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)SJR 6 ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA (SEDILLO LOPEZ/POPE)

SJR 8 FOREIGN NATION-OWNED PROPERTY TAXES, CA (PIRTLE)

SJR 9 ANTI-DONATION CLAUSE, CA (ORTIZ Y PINO/MUÑOZ)

SB 351 LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS IN INTERIM COMMS (STEWART/WIRTH)

SB 263 LEGISLATIVE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE

(HICKEY/ORTIZ Y PINO)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

Presentation:

TRIP Report – Carolyn Bonifas Kelly reports on the condition of our roads, bridges

and highways in our State and the impact on our economy.

(Daniel Silva, Associated Contractors of New Mexico)

SB 12 FILM PRODUCTION TAX CREDIT CHANGES (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 76 PROCUREMENT CODE CHANGES (TALLMAN)

SB 85 ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS (SCHMEDES)

SB 113/a EQUAL EDUCATION OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 146 TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)

*SB 147 TAX CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)

SB 209 NAMES & ADDRESSES OF LLC MEMBERS (PADILLA)

SB 268 WILDFIRE RECOVERY ACT (PADILLA/CAMPOS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 401 128 9295

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265



