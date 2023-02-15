Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2023


Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
SB 3     FAMILY INCOME INDEX DISTRIBUTIONS FLEXIBILITY     (STEWART/HEMPHILL)
SB 94     TRANSFER RIO GRANDE TRAIL ADMINISTRATION     (STEINBORN/DIAMOND)
SB 144     SANTA FE STATE OFFICE BUILDING     (MUÑOZ)

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (609) Indian Affairs Department      (Chenier/Macias)
     (631) Workforce Solutions Department      (Chenier/Mavrommatis)
     (624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department     (Klundt/Sciacca)
     (495) Spaceport Authority      (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
SB 214     RURAL LIBRARIES ENDOWMENT FUND     (ORTIZ y PINO/HERRERA)
SB 307/a     LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY     (STEWART)
CS/SB 292     CARLSBAD/EDDY COUNTY GROSS RECEIPTS     (KERNAN/BROWN)

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (924) Public Education Department     (Helms/Miller)
     (940) Public Schools Facility Authority     (Liu/Miller)
     (342) Public School Insurance Authority     (Simon/Miller)

PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 222     RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS     (PIRTLE)
SB 266     RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION     (STEFANICS/ROMERO)
SB 272     ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM     (CAMPOS)
SB 301     FREE-ROAMING HORSES     (MCKENNA/MCQUEEN)
*SB 314     WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS     (CERVANTES)
*SB 332     NMFA PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 334     BLACK FIRE RECOVERY     (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311
SB 151     GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP ACT CHANGES     (POPE)
SB 329     NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP     (STEWART)
SB 340     DEFINE PUBLIC ED ETHNIC STUDIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL     CABALLERO)
SB 344     SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER PROGRAM     (CAMPOS)
SB 347     NMSU STEM PLUS CENTER     (POPE)
HB 43     AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICY IN SCHOOLS     (THOMSON/CHASEY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311
*SB 123     REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE     (LOPEZ/DIXON)
SB 238     NO AVIATION FUEL WITH LEAD SALES     (SOULES)
SB 240     TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS     (O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)
SB 244     DEPT. OF DEFENSE CHILD CARE LICENSING     (POPE)
*SB 229     SPECIAL IMMIGRANT JUVENILE CLASSIFICATION ACT
    (LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 246     UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS     (IVEY-SOTO/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)
SB 248     PROBATE COURT CHANGES     (IVEY-SOTO/GARCIA)
SB 256     DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR CONVERSION THERAPY
     (IVEY-SOTO/STEFANICS)
SB 286     DISCRIMINATORY RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS     (IVEY-SOTO/ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 262     MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN LICENSURE SUPERVISION     (HEMPHILL)
SB 291     CYFD DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS & ANIMALS     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 297     MLK COMMISSION FUNDING     (INGLE/POPE)
SB 346     KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND     (CAMPOS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321
THE SECOND AMENDMENT – 1791 OR 2023?
     Gifford’s Law Center
          David Pucino, Deputy Chief Counsel
          Esther Sanchez Gomez, Director of Litigation

     National Rifle Association
          Michael Jean, Director, Office of Litigation

SB 35/a     ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS CHANGES     (HICKEY/DIXON)
SB 80     NURSE ANESTHETIST ROLE     (PADILLA/HICKEY)
SB 64     NO LIFE SENTENCE FOR JUVENILES     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/CHASEY)
SB 48     CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS
     (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/361365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 361 636 5786
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321
SB 280     CYBERSECURITY ACT     (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)SJR 6     ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/POPE)
SJR 8     FOREIGN NATION-OWNED PROPERTY TAXES, CA     (PIRTLE)
SJR 9     ANTI-DONATION CLAUSE, CA     (ORTIZ Y PINO/MUÑOZ)
SB 351     LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS IN INTERIM COMMS     (STEWART/WIRTH)
SB 263     LEGISLATIVE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE
     (HICKEY/ORTIZ Y PINO)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321
Presentation:
     TRIP Report – Carolyn Bonifas Kelly reports on the condition of our roads, bridges
      and highways in our State and the impact on our economy.
     (Daniel Silva, Associated Contractors of New Mexico)

SB 12     FILM PRODUCTION TAX CREDIT CHANGES     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 76     PROCUREMENT CODE CHANGES     (TALLMAN)
SB 85     ADJUST INCOME TAX BRACKETS     (SCHMEDES)
SB 113/a     EQUAL EDUCATION OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP     (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 146     TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES     (SHENDO/HARPER)
*SB 147     TAX CHANGES     (SHENDO/HARPER)
SB 209     NAMES & ADDRESSES OF LLC MEMBERS     (PADILLA)
SB 268     WILDFIRE RECOVERY ACT     (PADILLA/CAMPOS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 401 128 9295
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265


