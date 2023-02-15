Toy Storage Nation Presents RV and Boat Storage Workshop at Inside Self-Storage World Expo in Las Vegas, April 14
Toy Storage Nation partners with ISS World Expo to present RV and boat storage workshop, April 14, in Las Vegas.
The workshop provides the A to Z for building or buying facilities and operating a successful business. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience for entering the RV and boat storage industry. ”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toy Storage Nation is honored to partner with Inside Self-Storage to host the “Best Practices for Executive RV & Boat Storage Facilities Workshop” at the ISS World Expo, April 14, at Caesars Forum Conference Center. The day-long, intensive workshop immerses attendees into the world of RV and boat storage, offering insights and best practices for investing, owning and operating a highly profitable toy storage facility.
Attendees will learn from experienced industry leaders who will share their wealth of knowledge on all aspects of toy storage, from feasibility, financing and construction to technology, security, marketing, ancillary revenue, legal issues, expansion and more.
The workshop runs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, wrapping up the ISS World Expo, which runs April 11-14. Attendees can opt to visit the expo hall on Wednesday and Thursday to visit with vendors serving the self-storage and RV/boat storage industry.
“With this year’s Inside Self-Storage World Expo in Las Vegas come several engaging new events, among them the robust and hard-hitting full-day workshop produced by Toy Storage Nation,” says ISS Vice President Teri Lanza. “This natural, synergistic partnership will provide our attendees with deep insight to the high-demand investment opportunity that is boat/RV storage. It’s a market segment hotter than a platter of fajitas, and we’re thrilled to offer the program to members of the self-storage community and beyond.”
In addition to in-depth presentations covering everything needed to take their entrepreneurial spirit to successful facility operations, workshop attendees will tour a local RV and boat storage facility and have plenty of opportunities to mingle with like-minded entrepreneurs as well as industry professionals while enjoying breakfast, lunch and cocktails during an end-of-day reception.
“There’s so much data indicating this industry is just in its infancy and has an overabundance of opportunities awaiting stealth investors and knowledgeable operators,” begins Amy Bix, director of sales for Toy Storage Nation. “Our workshop provides the A to Z for building or buying facilities and operating a successful business. It’s a one-of-a-kind ‘classroom’ experience that people can’t get anywhere else. The lessons learned here are invaluable for taking an interest in toy storage and translating it into a fully functional and profitable facility.”
What workshop attendees learn:
* How to scout the perfect site for RV/boat storage
* How to identify the needs of your market and conduct a feasibility study
* The different types of storage buildings available
* Key design considerations, including unit sizes and mix
* How to find and choose a lender
* Tools to protect your investment, from insurance to security technology
* The legalities involved in operating RV/boat storage
* Operation tips for higher profits
* Marketing strategies
A limited number of seats are available at the Las Vegas workshop and the event is expected to sell out, so early registration is highly recommended. For more details and to register, visit: Toy Storage Nation.com/Las-Vegas-2023-Event.
