CONK! News Introduces the Hashtag #GoToYourRoom
Hank Rearden coins the new hashtag "#GTYR".
We haven't been evolving our recipe. We've been making gruel instead of filet mignon.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On his podcast for Wednesday, Februrary 15th, CONK! News "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden introduced the hashtag #GTYR, for "Go To Your Room", to admonish liberals who want to stratify Americans by class.
— CONK! News "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden, on "The Rearden Report"
Describing The American Experiment on "The Rearden Report" as "the great test kitchen called the United States", Rearden said "We haven't been evolving our recipe. We've been making gruel instead of filet mignon. We're turning into the lunch line.... Either we get serious as taxpaying citizens, or the class system is going to win." Rearden and his sidekick/producer Tim Conaway went on to discuss the utter falsehood of Barack Obama's 2012 "You didn't build this" speech.
CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters said, "Leave it to Hank to come up with another totally new analogy. I've said this before: When he's on, Hank Rearden is the best conservative commentator in America. And as both an entrepreneur and a business consultant, he doesn't just talk the talk, but he walks the walk, too. We're very fortunate to have him."
Launched in March 2021, CONK! NEWS is already the premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator on the web, collecting headlines, photos, podcasts and videos from over 200 news sources every three hours. CONK! News also produces three original podcasts each week: "In The Dark" is hosted by CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters, where he and his guests talks about both politics and the paranormal every Monday; "The Rearden Report" features the unique opinions of popular "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden and appears every Wednesday; and their flagship podcast, "CONK! News Weekend", a weekly panel discussion featuring CONK! News staff, contributors and guests, is available for download on Friday mornings. The CONK! News podcasts have already distinguished themselves within the radio and podcast industries for mixing serious conservative opinion with lively conversation and spontaneous humor.
